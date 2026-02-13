Nita Ambani shines brightest at wedding in sparkling orange saree and jaw-dropping diamond jewels: See pics

The pallu contrasted beautifully in a rich purple shade, showcasing heavy zari work, hand embroidery, and sequin detailing, which was also echoed along the borders, giving the ensemble a regal and opulent touch. She draped it in a classic seedha pallu style and paired it with a heavily embroidered purple blouse, creating a sophisticated ethnic look.

Her saree was a vision in a vibrant orange hue, adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over, adding just the right amount of glitz and sparkle to make her shine as the brightest at the wedding.

Another day, another breathtaking saree moment from Nita Ambani! A true saree aficionado, she knows how to make every six-yard drape a showstopper. At the wedding of Vikram Salgaocar, the firstborn grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Nita looked absolutely dreamy, draped in a stunning saree and paired with her signature luxe jewellery. Let's decode her elegant ethnic look and take some style inspiration.

How she styled her look The highlight of her outfit? Well, when it comes to Ambani ladies, opulent jewellery is non-negotiable. Nita accessorised her classic saree with a two-layered green emerald necklace featuring a high pendant, studded with sparkling diamonds that could leave anyone dazzled. She completed the regal look with matching statement earrings, a maang tikka, and diamond bangles stacked elegantly on her wrists, exuding grandeur and elegance.

Her makeup was the perfect balance of subtle and striking, featuring nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick. With her tresses tied in a sleek, middle-parted bun and a small black bindi adorning her forehead, she looked nothing short of glamorous.



At the same wedding, earlier, Nita looked regal in a rani pink saree adorned with intricate gold and sequin embroidery, draped in a traditional Gujarati style with the pallu elegantly hanging in front. She paired it with a heavily embellished gold blouse featuring half sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Her side-parted, sleek bun, signature rose-pink lips, and striking eye makeup completed the glamorous ethnic look, perfectly in line with her luxurious wedding style.