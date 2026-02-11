Nita Ambani, ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant look lovely in ethnic Indian outfits, sparkling diamonds at family wedding

Nita Ambani 's collection of exquisite jewels features pieces built around historically and gemologically rare stones reflecting traditional royal Indian craftsmanship. The jewellery she chose to wear to the wedding festivities is also part of her prized possessions.

The Ambani family attended the wedding of Vikram Salgaocar, the firstborn grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Videos from the celebrations were shared on social media. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the attendees, and they both looked lovely in ethnic attire.

She wore a stunning necklace adorned with massive pearl-drop diamonds, kadhas on both hands decked with emeralds and diamonds, gold bangles, floral-shaped earrings, and a statement ring.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant, too, looked gorgeous, decked with diamonds. She wore a stunning diamond necklace with matching diamond earrings that dazzled in the bright sun during the morning festivities. Now, let's decode what they wore:

What Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore Nita Ambani stuck to her favourites as she draped herself in a rani pink saree. The six yards come decked with intricate gold and shimmering sequin embroidery. She wore the saree in a traditional Gujarati draping style, letting the pallu hang in front.

She wore a matching gold, heavily embellished blouse with the saree. It features half-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. For her tresses, she tied them in a side-parted sleek bun, and for the glam, she went with her signature rose-pink lips and striking eye makeup.

Meanwhile, Radhika dazzled in an ivory lehenga set for the wedding function. She wore an ivory set, decked with delicate embroidery, sequin embellishments, and crystal tasselwork along the borders.

Her ensemble features a blouse with a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. She paired it with a flowy lehenga skirt and an embroidered dupatta draped on one shoulder.

Lastly, she rounded off the traditional attire with minimal styling, featuring a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo and minimal glam.