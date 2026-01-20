Shah Rukh Khan flaunts ultra-rare ₹13 crore Rolex watch studded with ‘diamonds and blue sapphires’ at Joy Awards. Watch

In photos and videos circulating online, Shah Rukh looks stylish in an all-black ensemble, featuring a sleek jacket paired with a coat. Yet, it was his wrist that captured the most attention. The superstar wore the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire, an off-catalogue piece from Watches and Wonders 2025, reserved only for Rolex’s top VVIP clients.

Shah Rukh Khan, a true watch aficionado, is often seen sporting exquisite luxury timepieces. Recently, the 60-year-old actor stole the spotlight at the Joy Awards in Riyadh with an ultra-rare Rolex Daytona “Blue Sapphire”, leaving watch enthusiasts eager to take note. Let’s take a closer look at this stunning piece and find out its jaw-dropping price. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s stunning diamond studded watch comes with an eye-watering ₹5.41 crore price tag; see details )

This extraordinary timepiece features a 40mm 18-carat white gold case adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds, complemented by a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires. The dial is crafted from silver obsidian, subtly shifting colour under changing light, and is completed with an 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet, enhancing its opulent finish.

How much the watch cost The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is a showstopper, with an estimated value of ₹13,51,26,825 (over $15 million). According to the Instagram page Insanely Luxurious Indians, only a handful of these watches exist globally, making it a museum-grade collectable. Its extreme rarity has earned it the nickname the “ghost” watch, as it has never appeared in any public Rolex catalogue.

However, this isn’t the first time Shah Rukh Khan has been seen wearing this ultra-luxury timepiece. He also sported the same Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai, part of the eight-day extravaganza hosted by EMAAR at Burj Park.