Badshah flaunts ultra-rare $1 million pink Barbie Rolex; becomes first Indian to own one of only 10 pieces in the world

Rapper and singer Badshah, known for his love of luxury watches, recently turned heads on Instagram with a rare showcase. The 40-year-old star was spotted flaunting the ultra-exclusive Barbie Rolex, one of only 10 pieces in the world. With this stunning acquisition, Badshah has become the first Indian to own this exceptional timepiece, further cementing his status as a true connoisseur of haute horology.

About Badshah's pink Barbie Rolex

In his December 18 Instagram post, Badshah shared pictures from the sets of Indian Idol, including a close-up of his hand sporting the luxurious Barbie Daytona Rolex.

The 18-carat yellow gold timepiece is adorned with nearly 40 pink-cut sapphires on the bezel and 12 more on the dial as hour markers. This blinged-up watch is an off-catalogue creation, with no listing on any retail website. The unofficial nickname, “Barbie”, has emerged among collectors due to its distinctive pink palette, though Rolex itself does not use the term. Part of the Daytona collection, which was launched in 1963, it remains one of the world’s most iconic chronographs.

How much it cost

According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, the Barbie Daytona Rolex has a retail price of $395,000 ( ₹3.56 crore). However, due to its rarity and exclusivity, its market price is estimated at around $1 million ( ₹9.02 crore), making it one of the most coveted and expensive Rolex timepieces in the world.

Other celebrities who own the watch

Apart from Badshah, several international celebrities have also been spotted wearing the Rolex Daytona “Barbie”, including Lionel Messi, Drake, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mark Wahlberg, Mirka Federer, and Caroline Wozniacki.