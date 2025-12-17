Did Anant Ambani gift Lionel Messi 11 crore luxury watch during his India visit, with only 12 pieces in the world?

Global football superstar Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre in Jamnagar, on Tuesday, during his widely talked-about trip to India. Messi’s appearance caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts, who immediately noticed the ultra-luxury watch on his wrist, which wasn’t seen earlier, speculated to be a gift from Anant Ambani after his Vantara visit. Let’s take a closer look at the timepiece and discover its price. (Also read: Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant twins in black with Anant Ambani to meet Lionel Messi in Jamnagar ) Lionel Messi spotted with exclusive Richard Mille 003-V2 Asia edition watch during his visit.(Instagram)

The Instagram page Celebrity Watch Spotter shared a picture of Messi wearing the watch, captioning the post: “During his visit to India this week, Anant Ambani hosted Lionel Messi at the Vantara wildlife conservation centre! Messi didn’t appear to be wearing a watch when he first arrived, but mid-meeting, he was spotted wearing the carbon Richard Mille RM 003 GMT Tourbillon ‘Asia Edition,’ limited to just 12 pieces.”

About Messi’s watch

The RM 003-V2 “Asia Edition” is one of Richard Mille’s early and defining designs, celebrated for its innovative engineering and striking aesthetics. The watch is crafted with a black carbon case and features a skeletonised dial that reveals its highly complex mechanics, including a tourbillon and GMT function, making it a marvel of modern horology. With only 12 pieces produced worldwide, the timepiece stands as one of the most exclusive and coveted Richard Mille models ever created.

How much does it cost

According to the Chrono24 website, Messi’s timepiece comes with a staggering price tag of ₹1,17,424,941.

Other celebrities who own the watch

Other notable personalities who own this ultra-rare, limited-edition timepiece include the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, former FIA president and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, and acclaimed watchmaker Kari Voutilainen.