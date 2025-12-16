Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant give Lionel Messi a Vantara tour, show him lion, tiger and other animals

Global football icon Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, marking a significant moment during his much discussed India visit. The Argentine legend was welcomed with traditional rituals, folk music and floral greetings as he arrived at the facility founded by Anant Ambani. Lionel Messi explored Vantara after being received by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during his Jamnagar visit.(X/ANI)

Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. The football stars participated in a ceremonial Aarti and spent time interacting with teams working on the ground at the expansive conservation centre.

Images shared by news agencies ANI and PTI showed Messi, Suárez and De Paul alongside Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant during the visit.

Take a look here at the images:

Inside Vantara’s conservation ecosystem

During the tour, Messi explored Vantara’s conservation ecosystem, which is home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and several fostered animals. The footballer interacted closely with caregivers and veterinary professionals, gaining insight into the specialised medical care, nutrition planning and rehabilitation protocols followed at the centre.

Officials briefed the visitors on how animals rescued from difficult conditions are rehabilitated and prepared for long term care in a protected and humane environment. Messi was seen observing animal welfare practices and engaging in discussions with staff involved in daily conservation work.

Reacting to the experience, Messi expressed admiration for the initiative. “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive,” he was quoted as saying in a release cited by News agency PTI.

He further added, “We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.”

Conclusion of Messi’s GOAT India Tour

Messi’s visit to Jamnagar came a day after he concluded his much anticipated GOAT India Tour, which gave fans across the country moments to remember. The tour ended in Delhi on Monday, the final leg of his three day visit.

The journey had a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on Saturday, following which Messi travelled to Hyderabad and Mumbai before arriving in the national capital.