Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant twins in black with Anant Ambani to meet Lionel Messi in Jamnagar

Lionel Messi is in India for his GOAT (Greatest of All Time) tour, during which he visited Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. After meeting fans from the country, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain travelled to Jamnagar in Gujarat. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani welcome Lionel Messi in Jamnagar. (ANI)

Also Read | Lionel Messi's fitness and diet secrets: What the footballer did to be healthy after ‘eating badly for many years’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gave a tour of Vantara – a wildlife rescue and conservation centre – to the footballer during his visit to Jamnagar. At the centre, he was welcomed with fervour and even visited a temple with the couple.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani meet Messi

During his tour of Vantara, apart from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. At Vantara, they participated in a ceremonial aarti, observed wildlife, interacted with caregivers and conservation teams, and took a guided tour of Vantara's expansive ecosystem.

What Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wore

For the occasion, Radhika and Anant chose to twin in all-black attire. Radhika, known for her preference for minimal sartorial choices, opted for a simple ensemble featuring a blouse and pants set. The top features a high turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

As for the pants, they feature a straight-leg fit, an ankle-cut hem, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look by opting for minimal accessories, including earrings and a ring. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she opted for a no-makeup makeup look, featuring darkened brows, dewy skin, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glossy, tinted lip shade.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani complemented his wife in a black sherwani set. It comes with a jacket featuring a bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, embellished button closures on the front, and a silk pocket square. Matching pants completed the look.