Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant twins in black with Anant Ambani to meet Lionel Messi in Jamnagar

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 08:09 am IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani twinned in all-black attire during Lionel Messi's visit to Jamnagar. Let's decode their looks. 

Lionel Messi is in India for his GOAT (Greatest of All Time) tour, during which he visited Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. After meeting fans from the country, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain travelled to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani welcome Lionel Messi in Jamnagar. (ANI)
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani welcome Lionel Messi in Jamnagar. (ANI)

Also Read | Lionel Messi's fitness and diet secrets: What the footballer did to be healthy after ‘eating badly for many years’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gave a tour of Vantara – a wildlife rescue and conservation centre – to the footballer during his visit to Jamnagar. At the centre, he was welcomed with fervour and even visited a temple with the couple.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani meet Messi

During his tour of Vantara, apart from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. At Vantara, they participated in a ceremonial aarti, observed wildlife, interacted with caregivers and conservation teams, and took a guided tour of Vantara's expansive ecosystem.

What Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wore

For the occasion, Radhika and Anant chose to twin in all-black attire. Radhika, known for her preference for minimal sartorial choices, opted for a simple ensemble featuring a blouse and pants set. The top features a high turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

As for the pants, they feature a straight-leg fit, an ankle-cut hem, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look by opting for minimal accessories, including earrings and a ring. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she opted for a no-makeup makeup look, featuring darkened brows, dewy skin, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glossy, tinted lip shade.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani complemented his wife in a black sherwani set. It comes with a jacket featuring a bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, embellished button closures on the front, and a silk pocket square. Matching pants completed the look.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant twins in black with Anant Ambani to meet Lionel Messi in Jamnagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On