Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer explains ‘how to eat protein, carbs, and fats’ the right way for better health

In the pursuit of fitness, many people focus solely on workouts while overlooking the role of balanced nutrition. Popular diets often promote restriction, making everyday eating feel complicated and stressful. However, sustainable results come from knowing how to fuel the body correctly. Fitness trainer shares essential guide to carbs, fats, and proteins for optimal health and fitness. (Instagram)

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight loss journeys, explains in his December 8 Instagram post how to consume protein, carbs, and fats in a balanced manner for better health and performance. (Also read: Fitness trainer explains ‘how to lose 4 kg before 2025 ends’ without a crash diet or extreme workouts )

“Macros (protein, carbohydrates, and fats) are the three main nutrients that your body needs in large amounts. They directly impact your energy levels, muscle growth, recovery, and overall body composition,” says Vinod.

He further explains the right way to consume each macronutrient for optimal health.

1. Protein

Protein plays a crucial role in muscle growth and recovery, and also helps keep cravings in check by promoting satiety.

Who should track protein intake?

Those with specific goals such as bodybuilding, significant fat loss, or managing health conditions like diabetes should closely monitor their daily protein intake.

2. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are the body’s primary and most easily accessible source of energy. They typically make up about 45–65% of total daily calorie intake.

What kind of carbs should you eat?

Focus on complex carbohydrates that are rich in fibre, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and oats. These provide steady energy and help avoid sudden blood sugar crashes.

3. Fats

Fats act as a dense source of energy and are essential for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

Which fats should be avoided?

There are three main types of fats: saturated, unsaturated, and trans fats. Trans fats should be avoided or kept to a minimum, as they are commonly found in fried foods and packaged snacks.

