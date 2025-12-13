Fitness trainer explains ‘how to lose 4 kg before 2025 ends’ without a crash diet or extreme workouts

As the year nears its end, many people find themselves reflecting on unfinished health goals, especially weight loss plans that were pushed aside due to busy schedules, stress, or festive indulgences. The good news? It’s not too late to make meaningful progress. Losing 4 kg before 2025 ends is still achievable if you stop chasing quick fixes and focus on sustainable habits. Fitness trainer Amaka shares in her December 12 Instagram post exactly what to do to see real results. (Also read: What happens when you eat raw garlic on an empty stomach: Ayurvedic expert shares 3 benefits for cholesterol and heart ) Nutritionist Amaka shares tips for sustainable weight loss before 2025. (Freepik)

Warm ACV + green detox smoothie

Amaka suggests starting the day with a warm apple cider vinegar drink paired with a green detox smoothie. While not a magic fix, it may help reduce bloating and curb early sugar cravings when combined with a balanced diet.

Pepper soup with protein and a small portion of carbs

For main meals, she recommends light but nourishing options like pepper soup loaded with protein, such as fish, chicken, or lean meat. Pairing it with a small serving of rice, plantain, or potatoes helps maintain energy without overdoing carbs.

Exercise 5 days a week

Consistency is key. Amaka advises working out at least five days a week, combining strength training with light cardio for 30–45 minutes to support fat loss without burnout.

Overall lifestyle balance

She stresses the importance of lifestyle discipline beyond food and exercise, including regular sleep, avoiding late-night snacking, and limiting excessive screen time.

Low-calorie fruit bowl

For snacks, a low-calorie fruit bowl with options like berries, papaya, apple, or watermelon can help manage sweet cravings while keeping calories in check.

Night drink: green tea

Green tea is suggested as a night drink to support digestion and curb late-night cravings, best consumed without sugar and before bedtime.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.