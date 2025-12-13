What happens when you eat raw garlic on an empty stomach: Ayurvedic expert shares 3 benefits for cholesterol and heart

Garlic is a common ingredient in most Indian kitchens and has a strong smell and taste. It has natural benefits, including its ability to fight bacteria, reduce inflammation, and act as an antioxidant. Keeping your cholesterol levels under control is important for heart health, and garlic can help. It is known to lower cholesterol levels and reduce blood clotting. However, take some precautions if you use garlic to manage your cholesterol. Eating garlic may help control cholesterol levels. However, you should use it in moderation and not as a replacement for medication.(Adobe Stock)

Is eating garlic on an empty stomach good for the heart and cholesterol?

Raw garlic may help your heart, especially when eaten on an empty stomach, as it can benefit heart health and lower cholesterol levels.

1. Lowering bad cholesterol naturally

Keeping our cholesterol levels in check is key to a healthy heart. "High LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, known as bad cholesterol, increases the risk of heart disease", Ayurvedic Expert Dr Annu Prasad tells Health Shots. Research from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information shows that garlic can help lower cholesterol levels.

Research in The Journal of Nutrition shows that garlic extract can lower cholesterol levels by up to 7%. This is for people with high cholesterol. In a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, participants who took garlic extracts reduced their LDL cholesterol by 10% within a short period. Adding raw garlic to your morning routine can be more than just a tasty choice; it can also help keep your heart healthier.

"Eating one or two cloves of raw garlic may be helpful. It is best to consume them on an empty stomach, as this allows your body to absorb the nutrients more effectively without other foods interfering, says the ayurvedic expert.

2. Supporting good cholesterol levels

We often talk about managing bad cholesterol, but it's also important to raise our HDL (good cholesterol) levels. HDL helps remove fats from the arteries, and there is promising evidence that garlic can increase HDL levels. A study in food & nutrition suggests that eating garlic regularly for a few weeks can raise HDL by up to 15%.

"If you want to keep your cholesterol levels healthy, garlic can help lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. Adding raw garlic to your diet can be a good step toward better heart health," says the expert.

3. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits

Garlic supports heart health by helping manage cholesterol levels and is rich in antioxidants. It also has important anti-inflammatory properties. "Long-term inflammation in the body can cause various health problems, including heart disease", says Dr Prasad. Raw garlic contains allicin, which gives it its strong smell and many health benefits.

Eating raw garlic regularly, especially on an empty stomach, can help protect your body from heart disease and other chronic conditions. Allicin, a compound in garlic, not only adds flavour but also helps fight oxidative stress and inflammation.

What to look for when buying fresh garlic?

Before you buy a lot of garlic, keep a couple of important tips in mind. First, garlic can help your heart, but it should not replace any medications you take. "If you are taking cholesterol-lowering medicine, never stop without talking to your doctor", says the doctor. Use garlic to support your health, not as a replacement.

Some people may experience mild side effects from garlic, such as stomach discomfort or bad breath. "These effects are usually harmless, but it's important to use garlic in moderation", says the expert. For most people, eating two cloves a day can provide health benefits without major problems.

How to eat raw garlic every morning?

Now that you know the benefits, add raw garlic to your daily routine. "A simple way to do this is by mixing finely chopped or crushed garlic cloves into a glass of warm water or lemon juice each morning", shares the expert. This helps kick-start your metabolism and gives your heart the nutrients it needs. You can add raw garlic to your salads, smoothies, or homemade dressings. When you cook with garlic, add it near the end to keep more of its health benefits.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)