Fitness coach’s dance to Choli Ke Peeche during bodybuilding show goes viral

A video of a fitness influencer showing his physique to the tunes of Choli Ke Peeche has gone viral on the Internet. The video has elicited a flurry of responses from people. Many liked his moves to the hit Bollywood number and termed his performance ‘outstanding’. Man showing his body on the stage to the beats of Choli Ke Peeche. (Instagram/@iamtarungill)

“Choli Ke Peeche - what a posing,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Tarun Gill. The video shows fitness coach Samrat Dhale showing off his body to the irresistible beats of the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche.’ His impeccable moves and expressions have not only captivated the hearts of the audience but also left netizens equally impressed.

Watch this fitness coach performing to Choli Ke Peeche during a bodybuilding competition here:

The video was shared a while ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has a plethora of comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video:

“When a dancer becomes a bodybuilder,” commented an individual.

Another added, “When you try to insert your passion in 9 to 5 job.”

“Bro’s got better moves than me,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Bro just ate it & left no crumbs.”

“This crossover,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “His performance is outstanding.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

About the song Choli Ke Peeche

The song Choli Ke Peeche is from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the song while Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics of this evergreen number.

