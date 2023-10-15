Daler Mehndi and IShowSpeed dance to Tunak Tunak Tun. Watch

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed online, surprised his Indian fans as he visited the country to support cricketer Virat Kohli in the recently concluded India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match. In the videos that have been going viral online, he can be seen strolling on the streets of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Now, a video that has been gaining much popularity on Instagram shows the YouTuber dancing with singer Daler Mehndi on Tunak Tunak Tun. Daler Mehndi and IShowSpeed dancing to the song Tunak Tunak Tun. (Instagram/@thedalermehndiofficial)

“What an unforgettable day! Fun hosting the iconic YouTube sensation @ishowspeed. It was pure magic, and the fun was off the charts. Much respect for his love and admiration for #tunaktunaktun,” wrote Daler Mehndi while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show IShowSpeed saying that he’s very ‘excited’ and is ‘ready to meet the GOAT’. As the video goes on, Daler Mehndi welcomes him with a garland, followed by a warm hug. They then relish some ‘lassi’ which the YouTuber found ‘good’. As the video continues, IShowSpeed can be seen dancing to the beats of the song Tunak Tunak Tun with Daler Mehndi.

Watch Daler Mehndi and IShowSpeed dancing to Tunak Tunak Tun here:

In another post, Daler Mehndi and IShowSpeed can be seen posing for the camera. “Heart of gold @ishowspeedsui,” wrote Daler Mehndi as the caption to the picture shared on Instagram.

Take a look at the post shared by Daler Mehndi below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the posts have accumulated numerous likes and comments. Many even took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“GOAT,” posted an individual.

Another added, “So cute.”

“Amazing,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Speed x Tunak Tunak man.”

“Bro got the ‘N’ different from all other letters,” wrote a fifth, referring to the letter ‘N’ written on IShowSpeed’s t-shirt.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON