Lionel Messi's fitness and diet secrets: What the footballer did to be healthy after ‘eating badly for many years’

After meeting his fans and some celebrities in Mumbai and Kolkata, Lionel Messi is ready to touch down in Delhi on December 15 during his India visit for his GOAT (Greatest of All Time) tour. After Delhi, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain will also visit Hyderabad. Know the secret to Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi's fitness and diet. (AFP)

With fans' interest piqued at the Ballon d'Or winner, here's a look at his diet and workout secrets that make him fit. Hint: The answer lies in discipline. The footballer's fitness journey did not begin in a traditional manner. In fact, early in his career, he was famously known for eating without much thought. Here are the changes he made to protect his body, reduce injuries, and maintain his health.

The secret to Messi's fitness

According to ESPN India, following a disappointing 2013-14 World Cup, Messi improved his performance, and many attributed it to a new diet. Charly Rexach revealed that he had previously "eaten too many pizzas."

Lionel Messi presented Sunil Chhetri with his signed Argentina jersey, drawing one of the loudest cheers of the night. (PTI)

The footballer even admitted to America TV’s La Cornisa, “I don’t know what I ate, but I ate badly for many years. At 22, 23... [it was] chocolate, alfajores [South American filled cookies], fizzy drinks.” The poor diet led to bouts of vomiting, nausea, and even lethargy.

It was nutritionist Giuliano Poser who helped Messi make changes in 2014. Messi's diet is not fancy, but it is controlled. Poser's approach focused on five pillars: water, olive oil, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Messi shared in an interview, “Now I eat well: fish, meat, vegetables, salads. Everything is organised and taken care of. Sometimes a bit of wine, but that’s not a problem.” It helped him reduce inflammation and help recover muscles faster.

The workout regime

The footballer's fitness is not a result of heavy weightlifting, rather a healthy mix of strength training, maximising agility, speed, extensive stretching, and overall muscle health. He also does short, sharp sprints, bounding exercises such as hurdle hops, and pillar skips. Moreover, the Argentine's workouts revolve mainly around making sure his body is up to speed.

