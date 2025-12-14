Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares full 45-minute workout routine to target your entire body: From core to cardio

Are you often finding yourself skipping the gym because you are short on time? Or even when you make it to your workout session, your training isn't truly full-body? If this sounds familiar, Tamannah Bhatia's fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh revealed how you can do a full-body workout just in 45 minutes in his December 12 Instagram video. The routine is perfect for those who are swamped with work. Celebrity trainer Siddhartha revealed how to do a full-body workout just within 45 minutes. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The routine targets every part of the body, from the upper body, legs, core, and calves, before ending with a quick cardio finisher. The workout keeps things easy and quick, while also burning calories and engaging every muscle group. Let's take a quick look at all the supersets and how they can be your next go-to for full-body training.

1. Upper body

The session begins with an upper-body superset that targets the chest, shoulders, back and arms. It includes two exercises: push-ups and closed-grip pulldowns, with push-ups performed for 12 reps across 4 sets, along with 2 sets of closed-grip pull-downs. Siddhartha asked to pay close attention to the form.

2. Lower body focus

The next focuses on the lower body, targeting both the front and back. The exercises include goblet squats and dumbbell deadlifts. For this set, you may require a kettlebell.

He shared, “The second super set is going to be for the legs, we are going to take a kettlebell to do goblet squats. Notice that my heel is elevated, which means I hit more quad, 12 reps of this exercise. This is a superset, no rest between the goblet squats and sumbell deadlifts, 12 reps of this 4 times, concentrating, wholly and solely on your hamstrings.”

3. Core

Third, for core, the trainer highlighted exercises like hanging knee raises and leg press calf raises. Hanging knee raises target the abdominal muscles, while leg press calf raises target the calves. This helps build a much stronger core while also enhancing lower-body stability, one of the goals of doing core workouts.

4. Cardio

In the end, once you are done with the strength and core exercises, you should have around 15 minutes left. Finish the session with some cardio. It gets your heart rate up and ensures your workout is complete, an all-rounder session. Consider doing an incline walk at a speed of 6 is performed for 5–15 minutes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

