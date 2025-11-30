Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 3 mistakes you may be making on leg day: ‘Make sure your first set is not…’

The workout routine is spread out through the week, with each day devoted to one part of the body using targeted exercises and machines. Likewise, leg day is one such session that is non-negotiable and is almost everyone's routine. But here's the catch: Are you actually doing the leg day right? What you eat and the other exercises you do on this day can determine the effectiveness of leg day. Addressing what mistakes can weigh down your leg day, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Tamannah Bhatia, shared 3 things you need to rectify. A trainer who worked with celebrities like Tamannah Bhatia revealed what you are doing wrong on leg day. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Here are the major mistakes you need to avoid:

1. No cardio before legs

“Don't do your cardio before you do your legs because you want all your energy to be put into the leg workout, not get tired on a treadmill," Siddhartha cautioned. So if you do cardio before hitting legs, you may not have enough energy to actually follow through with all leg day routines because cardio consumes a lot of energy and quickly drains.

2. Don't eat a lot before leg day

The fitness trainer discourages overeating before leg day, as it can make you feel heavy and uncomfortable, preventing you from performing high-intensity leg exercises effectively.

He said, "You are gonna put a lot of effort and energy into doing your legs. Yes, have something which has carbohydrates before your legs, but don't eat so much while doing your legs, you feel like everything is gonna come out." So have a light, carb-rich snack instead of a heavy meal, so that mid-workout, you won't feel low on energy.

3. Warm up gradually

Your warm-up also impacts your leg exercises, the effectiveness and safety of your leg exercises. Siddharth said, “Make sure your first set is not your heaviest set; you might get injured, so make sure you are doing lighter sets first and then warm up to a set that is heavy.” This helps to avoid injury.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.