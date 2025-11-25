Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 exercises he never recommends because ‘your joints should last a lifetime’

While working out is a great way to stay healthy, be in your best shape, and find mental clarity, among other benefits, it is only rewarding when done right. Squats with heavy weight put too much stress on your knees and spine. (Picture credit: Freepik)

According to research published in JSAMS Plus, a large number of sports injuries are sustained during gym-based fitness activities, while another study found that the most commonly injured body parts during weightlifting were the shoulder (7.4 percent), knee (4.6 percent), and wrist (3.6 percent).

ALSO READ | London physician explains how ‘chronic stress’ shows up in your body and increases heart disease risk; shares symptoms

Therefore, to safeguard oneself, it is important to know the right posture and sustainable movements that strengthen your body. In a November 6 Instagram post shared by Dr David Abbasi, MD, orthopaedic sports surgeon, he highlighted 5 workouts that he absolutely recommends avoiding because of the risks they carry. Let’s learn all about them.

5 workouts you should always avoid

In an Instagram post titled ‘5 workouts I wouldn’t recommend as an orthopaedic surgeon’, Dr David cautioned, “Not every ‘hardcore’ move is healthy for your joints.”

Here are a few exercises that, according to the surgeon, often land people in the hospital due to the injuries they cause:

1. Deep squats with heavy weights

Dr David warned against doing deep “butt-to-grass” squats with heavy weight because it puts too much stress on your knees and spine.

2. Pulldowns or neck press

According to Dr David, one should also avoid doing behind-the-neck presses or pulldowns as they are tough on the rotator cuffs, which can lead to injury.

3. Jumps

Jumping may seem like a low-impact exercise; however, it can lead to injury if done on a hard surface. Dr David highlighted, “High-impact jumps on hard surfaces — cartilage doesn’t love concrete.”

4. Pull-ups

According to the surgeon, kipping pull-ups and sloppy Olympic lifts can also lead to serious injuries and, therefore, should be avoided. He highlighted that doing these workouts basically means “shoulder and back injuries waiting to happen.”

5. Deadlifts

Dr David cautioned against doing heavy straight-leg deadlifts as they cause lumbar disc strain.

Lastly, he advised, “Focus on controlled form, joint-friendly range of motion, and smart progressions. Your joints should last a lifetime — train for longevity, not just intensity.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.