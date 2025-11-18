Watch Alia Bhatt train for her leg day in intense workout video: Jumping squats to sumo squats

Alia Bhatt may not constantly update her followers and fans on social media about her workout routine, but the results are visible in her enviable frame. The actor's fitness mantra, according to her trainer and her own routine, appears to be a combination of yoga, Pilates, strength training, and cardio. Alia Bhatt with her coach Karan Sawhney.

In an Instagram post shared on November 17, fitness coach Karan Sawhney, who also works with celebrities like Kriti Sanon, posted a clip of Alia training her legs and lower body. “Legs Miserable With @aliaabhatt. #glutes #legs #workout,” he captioned the post. Here are all the exercises Alia did for leg day:

Alia Bhatt's leg day

The video begins with a session of cardio, where Ali can be seen doing a light running routine on the treadmill, while making a victory sign and smiling for the camera. Next, she did jumping squats, and to level up the routine, she used resistance bands secured with weighted dumbbells.

For the third exercise, she did elevated sumo squats while holding a dumbbell with both hands. For elevation, she used two benches and placed both her feet on them at shoulder-width apart.

For the fourth and final routine, she performed barbell squats, and to elevate the exercise, she created resistance by wearing bands around her thighs and placed a ball on an elevated surface to maintain a controlled range of motion.

Benefits of leg day

Leg day is generally dreaded by those who work out regularly; however, there are many benefits to training your lower body. Moreover, it helps build overall strength, boost metabolism, and improve balance and athletic performance. Additionally, by strengthening the largest muscle groups in your body, you increase calorie burn, support better posture, and help prevent injuries.

About Alia Bhatt

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha along with Sharvari. The film is scheduled for release on December 25. She will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

