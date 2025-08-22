Happy birthday Dua Lipa: Inside her insane workout routine that helps her maintain those washboard abs

As Dua Lipa turns 30 on August 22, we take a look at the singer's incredible fitness routine that helps her stay in such amazing shape. The 30-year-old regularly updates millions of her followers on Instagram about her songs, tour schedules, and travel plans, showcasing her insane physique in the process. It is no secret that she loves to work out. So, with that in mind, here's a look at Dua's health and fitness regime. Dua Lipa maintains her physique with a dedicated workout schedule.

Also Read | Serena Williams loses 14 kg using GLP-1 drug; says it was never a shortcut: 'I'd never go back'

‘Getting physical really starts my day off right’

In a 2021 interview with Refinery29, Dua confessed that she loves to kick off her day with an intense workout session. The singer said, “Getting physical really starts my day off right. I also love to do yoga, Pilates, or strength training. I like to leave my cardio workout to dancing.” She works out via a Zoom call with her fitness trainer friend, or when she is feeling lazy and needs someone to get me motivated, her best friend Bunny comes over to train her.

Though the majority of her time is spent on tour, where she dedicates her time to dancing, Dua makes sure she adds in a workout session during the day. The singer keeps her tummy toned using a ‘variation of crunches and planks.’

She told Viva in a 2018 interview, “I try and work out as much as I can. I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session, which I can do before I start my day. If I’ve got a really early call time, I don’t want to be waking up hours before I need to go and do a workout. So [I do] a high-intensity workout, shower, breakfast, and I’m on my way.”

Dua Lipa's birthday celebration

On May 22, the singer posted on Instagram pictures from her early birthday celebrations. She is currently in Jamaica with her boyfriend, Callum Turner. She captioned the post, “Last days of 29.” The post features pictures of Dua with Callum, them enjoying scenic locales in Jamaica, Dua showing off her abs after a workout, chilling by the beach, showing off stylish beachwear and bikinis, and more. Click here to see the post.