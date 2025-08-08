Hrithik Roshan flaunts chiselled physique in ‘unfiltered’ BTS video from War 2 training: ‘No lights, no retakes’

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of War 2 next week. Also starring Jr NTR, the Yash Raj Films production is one of the most awaited films of the year. On Friday, Hrithik shared a small video from the time he was training for the film, where he was seen taking a few moments in between what seemed to be a swimming lesson. The video was shared by his physical training team, which saw the actor bare-chested, flaunting his ripped physique. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan aces hook step from War 2 song Aavan Jaavan a month after undergoing angioplasty) Hrithik Roshan flaunted his toned physique in the new video.

Hrithik's training for War 2

In the slow-motion video, a shirtless Hrithik takes a few moments by himself in the pool. He flaunted a ripped physique in the video, flexing his muscles as he turned around and went for another dip. Purpose Studios shared the video with the caption, "During the training period of War 2, we captured this quiet, unfiltered moment with Hrithik Sir @hrithikroshan. No lights, no retakes—just him and his discipline.

Over the years, every time we’ve had the chance to work with him, we’ve walked away having learnt something. Not just about the craft—but about commitment, humility, and showing up with intention, day after day. This journey has filled us with gratitude. And Purpose—the kind that anchors you. We wouldn’t have it any other way."

Hrithik reposed the video with the caption, “You guys are the best. Thank you for journeying with me 🤗👊.”

Earlier this year in January, a workout motivation video of Hrithik was shared by his brand HRX on Instagram. In the clip, Hrithik said, “Just once, reach that point where you have gotten yourself to a point where you feel like you have a body that you are proud of. Just once, just know it, keep it. Then do whatever you want. Without knowing that you will never know what you want, and what you don't want. Just one reason – one life, one body, this is all that you own. Do the best you can for it, once. Get there, get your best body once, and then never have that body again in your life. That is fine. But know that address once. Know how to get there.”

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which pits Hrithik against Telugu superstar Jr NTR, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe. War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.