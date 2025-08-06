Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan aces hook step from War 2 song Aavan Jaavan a month after undergoing angioplasty

A few days after Hrithik Roshan's mom, Pinkie Roshan, recreated the hook step of Aavan Javan from War, now it is his dad, Rakesh Roshan, who seems to have taken up the challenge. Rakesh, 75, who underwent angioplasty recently, aced the steps with an effortless smile, leaving Hrithik in disbelief. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan, 70, does his hook step from War 2 song Aavan Jaavan, actor showers praise. Watch)\ Hrithik Roshan reacted to a video of his 75-year-old father, Rakesh Roshan, dancing to his song Aavan Jaavan.

Rakesh Roshan dances to War 2 song

In the video, Rakesh was seen in a bright red shirt and a pair of jeans. He stood with several other young dancers in what seemed to be inside a studio, as all of them picked up the hook step of the peppy track from War 2. Rakesh grooved along happily and seemed to enjoy the dance with the rest of the group. Hrithik shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! Hahahahaha 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 BEST EVER. Papa you have killed it !! ❤️❤️❤️ what grace!!”

Rakesh had posted the video with the caption, “Bap bhi kuch kam nahin (The father is not behind at all)! #AavanJaavan is pure contagious joy. Congratulations @hrithikroshan, @kiaraaliaadvani, @yrf, @ayan_mukerji, @ipritamofficial, @boscomartis & team you’ve got me dancing!”

Kiara Advani also reacted to the dance in the comments section of the post, and wrote, “Besttttt!!” On Monday, Hrithik had shared a video of his 70-year-old mom, Pinkie Roshan, dancing to Aavan Jaavan. In the song Aavan Jaavan, Hrithik and Kiara are seen romancing through Italy's picturesque streets.

Last month, Rakesh Roshan underwent angioplasty in the neck. A few weeks ago, Rakesh had shared a photo from the hospital in which he interacted with his medical team and shook hands with a nurse. He also updated fans about his health and said, “I am back home now, fully recovered, and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned.”

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which pits Hrithik against Telugu superstar Jr NTR, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe. War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.