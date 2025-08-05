Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan, 70, does his hook step from War 2 song Aavan Jaavan, actor showers praise. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan's mom, Pinkie Roshan, is totally owning her age. The 70-year-old aced the hook step of the War 2 song Aavan Jaavan, and her groove left her son Hrithik and actor Priyanka Chopra thoroughly impressed. Hrithik Roshan's War 2 will be released on August 14.

Hrithik Roshan's mom grooves to Aavan Jaavan

On Monday, Hrithik shared a cute video of his mom, Pinkie Roshan, dancing to his song Aavan Jaavan from War 2 on Instagram. He couldn't help but gush over her energy, saying she looks "million bucks" while nailing the hook step.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it! Mama you are amazing (red heart emoji) I love you #aavanjaavan.”

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan joined the chorus of admiration for Pinkie, gushing "So soooo cute!!!" with clapping hand emojis. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra chimed in and commented, "She's the best" and Kiara Advani showered her love with red heart emojis.

Pinkie also took to Instagram to share the video, with a caption that read, “This song is too melodious as you just sway along # @boscomartis a Huge Thankyou to Gulnaaz this was first day practice….practice and keep going." Her husband Rakesh Roshan took to the comment section to praise her, writing, “Too good…very soon my turn.”

Ameesa Patel wrote, “You have always been duggus @hrithikroshan biggest cheerleader!! And 25 years on it still continues !! Behind every successful man there is a WOMaN —- and that’s u."

Aavan Jaavan was released on July 31, coinciding with Kiara Advani's birthday. With music by Pritam, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the song Aavan Jaavan, Hrithik and Kiara are seen romancing through Italy's picturesque streets.

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which pits Hrithik against Telugu superstar Jr NTR, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe. The universe includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s upcoming film Alpha. War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.