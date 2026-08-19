Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys dinner dates with husband Raj Nidimoru on babymoon; her baby bump steals hearts

On Wednesday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared pictures from her vacation with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The first picture shows Samantha and Raj posing for a mirror selfie inside an immersive art installation. The room is covered in glowing lights and reflective surfaces, with colourful spherical installations hanging from the ceiling. Samantha is seen taking the selfie while Raj stands behind her, making a playful gesture.

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a break from work after announcing her pregnancy. As she prepares to embrace motherhood, the actor has been soaking in every moment of this new chapter. She recently gave fans a glimpse of her fun and goofy side with her husband, Raj Nidimoru , by sharing pictures from their babymoon in Vietnam. The adorable holiday snaps have left fans gushing over Samantha’s pregnancy glow and cute baby bump.

The rest of the pictures in the carousel showed Raj and Samantha enjoying dates and feasting on delicious food in Vietnam. In one of the pictures, they were seen dining at one of Vietnam’s Michelin-starred restaurants, ĂNĂN Saigon. The pictures also gave a glimpse of Samantha and Raj’s goofy side. In one of them, Samantha was seen flaunting her baby bump as Raj clicked her picture. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “Just us ⏱️👋🧿👼🏻.”

Kiara Advani showered love on Samantha’s babymoon pictures. Her fans also couldn’t help but gush over Samantha’s pregnancy glow and baby bump, which they felt stole the spotlight. One comment read, “That little bump stealing the whole frame.” Another commented, “That little bump already has all the attention.” Another fan wrote, “Sammy in her Mommy era looks so happy.” Another comment read, “Thank Raj sir.....we got our Happiest sammu back.” Another wrote, “She is glowing and how.”

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. The couple sparked dating rumours around 2023 after having previously worked together on The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2025, Raj and Samantha made their relationship official at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a traditional yogic ceremony.

The couple recently enjoyed the success of their film Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha starred in and produced the film, while Raj served as its creator. The film grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film. After the film’s success, Samantha confirmed to the press that she was expecting her first child with Raj, leaving fans overjoyed. The actor has since been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey with fans on social media.