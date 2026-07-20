Should cancer patients stop eating sugar? Oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma debunks 4 myths surrounding the disease
Myths surrounding cancer can affect patient care and recovery. Dr Jayesh Sharma helps debunk four of them.
Cancer is one of the feared diagnoses across the globe, and despite the advances in cancer care made over the years, it continues to be commonly treated as a death sentence.
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The seriousness of the condition has even led to the rise of some myths surrounding the disease, some of which are ridiculous, while others may be heartbreaking.
Taking to Instagram on July 13, Raipur-based senior cancer surgeon Dr Jayesh Sharma debunked four such myths.
1. Biopsy spreads cancer
Dr Sharma stated in clear terms that cancer does not spread through biopsy.
“The reason people believe this is that we often wait much too long before getting a biopsy. It is like driving a car at high speed and applying the brakes only when you are right next to a truck; if an accident happens, you say the brakes were at fault, but the brakes were necessary - we were just late,” he explained.
2. Cancer is contagious
Another popular myth is that cancer is contagious. In a community that is swayed by superstitions and beliefs more than facts, this is difficult to tackle.
Dr Sharma noted that this false belief leads people to isolate patients, separate their utensils, and keep them away from children, which is heartbreaking.
“Cancer is simply our own body cells that have malfunctioned; it does not spread by touch. If it did, I would have had 50 or 60 cancers by now, as I have been performing cancer surgeries and living among patients for 25 years,” he shared.
3. Cancer patients should not eat sugar
The idea that a cancer patient's sugar intake should be completely stopped is a relatively new myth created by social media, noted Dr Sharma.
“Patients can consume as much sugar as anyone else in their health condition,” he stated. “Stopping sugar does not starve cancer, and eating sugar does not feed it. If patients know we are eating gulab jamun while they are denied it, that is just torture.”
4. Stage 4 cancer does not need any treatment
Many believe that Stage 4 of cancer is equivalent to the end of life and that no treatment is necessary. That is not necessarily true in the present day.
More importantly, treatment is still required to control symptoms for however long one lives, pointed out the oncologist. That treatment might involve reducing the cancer to control symptoms or managing the symptoms directly.
“Ultimately, the end will come for everyone one day. At that time, whether or not there are cancer cells in our body is not the important part; how we live our lives is what matters,” stated Dr Sharma.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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