Should cancer patients stop eating sugar? Oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma debunks 4 myths surrounding the disease

The seriousness of the condition has even led to the rise of some myths surrounding the disease, some of which are ridiculous, while others may be heartbreaking.

Cancer is one of the feared diagnoses across the globe, and despite the advances in cancer care made over the years, it continues to be commonly treated as a death sentence.

1. Biopsy spreads cancer Dr Sharma stated in clear terms that cancer does not spread through biopsy.

“The reason people believe this is that we often wait much too long before getting a biopsy. It is like driving a car at high speed and applying the brakes only when you are right next to a truck; if an accident happens, you say the brakes were at fault, but the brakes were necessary - we were just late,” he explained.

2. Cancer is contagious Another popular myth is that cancer is contagious. In a community that is swayed by superstitions and beliefs more than facts, this is difficult to tackle.

Dr Sharma noted that this false belief leads people to isolate patients, separate their utensils, and keep them away from children, which is heartbreaking.

“Cancer is simply our own body cells that have malfunctioned; it does not spread by touch. If it did, I would have had 50 or 60 cancers by now, as I have been performing cancer surgeries and living among patients for 25 years,” he shared.

3. Cancer patients should not eat sugar The idea that a cancer patient's sugar intake should be completely stopped is a relatively new myth created by social media, noted Dr Sharma.

“Patients can consume as much sugar as anyone else in their health condition,” he stated. “Stopping sugar does not starve cancer, and eating sugar does not feed it. If patients know we are eating gulab jamun while they are denied it, that is just torture.”

4. Stage 4 cancer does not need any treatment Many believe that Stage 4 of cancer is equivalent to the end of life and that no treatment is necessary. That is not necessarily true in the present day.

More importantly, treatment is still required to control symptoms for however long one lives, pointed out the oncologist. That treatment might involve reducing the cancer to control symptoms or managing the symptoms directly.

“Ultimately, the end will come for everyone one day. At that time, whether or not there are cancer cells in our body is not the important part; how we live our lives is what matters,” stated Dr Sharma.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.