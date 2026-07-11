Sugar-free products may still spike your sugar levels: Here's what a weight management expert wants you to know
Weight management expert, Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, busts the biggest myth about sugar-free foods and hidden sugar content.
Sugar-free food is considered a better alternative to added sugar. But are they really worth the words? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, world record holder and weight management expert, shared the reality behind sugar-free food.
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Reality behind sugar-free
Dr Pratyaksha highlighted that the phrase ‘sugar-free’ can lead consumers to believe that items are also healthy. In truth, what it indicates is that the product has little or no added sugar. It does not ensure low-calorie intake, improved nutrition or assistance with weight management. It is important to decipher beyond front-of-pack claims.
Where hidden sugars sneak in
“Many sugar-free foods can also contain sugar that can still impact blood sugar levels, including ingredients such as maltodextrin, dextrose, fruit juice concentrate, and sugar alcohol,” said Dr Pratyaksha.
Products marked as "no added sugar" may contain naturally occurring sugars from fruits or milk. The more useful route is to read the ingredient list, as it is more informative than rationalising decisions based on marketing claims.
The refined carbohydrate trap
Dr Pratyaksha highlighted that a lot of biscuits, cereals, and snacks that are sugar-free tend to be high in refined flour and starch-based foods that break down into glucose. Such foods can still affect blood sugar levels, but have little fibre or nutritional benefit, so are not as effective for weight management.
Read beyond the label
Dr Pratyaksha advises that you don’t just stick to the phrase ‘sugar-free.’ Check the nutrition label for the total carbohydrate, fibre, and protein amount, the serving size, plus the ingredients. Items that have higher fibre and protein levels tend to help you feel full for longer and support a more balanced eating pattern.
Choose whole foods
According to Dr Pratyaksha, it is best to emphasise vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and good-quality protein. These kinds of foods are loaded with nutrients needed for optimal metabolic health, and they're higher in nutrients than their more processed counterparts.
“Not all sugar-free is healthy. Weight management is a whole-diet issue, and reducing sugar does not necessarily lead to successful weight management,” said Dr Pratyaksha. The best ways to achieve long-term health benefits are always to be careful about reading labels or to opt for minimally processed foods.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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