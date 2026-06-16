Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe: How to Make Healthy Dish At Home For A Balanced Meal And Weight Management

    Protein-rich chicken rice recipe delivers high protein, balanced nutrition, and healthy ingredients for fitness, weight management, and daily energy support.

    Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 2:50 PM IST
    By Saborni Saha
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The protein-rich chicken rice recipe is designed as a nutritionally complete dish that combines lean protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals. Chicken breast provides high-quality protein that supports muscle repair, tissue growth, and metabolic efficiency, while eggs contribute additional amino acids and essential fats that enhance brain function and hormonal balance. Rice, especially when paired with vegetables, supplies sustained energy through complex carbohydrates, preventing rapid blood sugar spikes and ensuring steady energy release throughout the day.

    Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe (Freepik)
    Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe (Freepik)

    This dish also contains nutrient-dense vegetables such as carrots, peas, and capsicum, which enrich the meal with dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. These micronutrients strengthen immunity, improve digestion, and support cardiovascular health. Healthy fats from controlled oil usage assist in nutrient absorption and promote satiety without excessive calorie intake. The inclusion of minerals like iron, magnesium, and phosphorus further supports oxygen transport, bone health, and cellular function.

    Difference Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe vs Regular Fried Rice

    Chicken rice is not your regular fried rice with loads of calories. This dish contains more protein, nutrients, less carbs and more minerals you can count on for a fulfilling lunch or dinner. Cooking this dish takes less time and you can also prepare everything ahead of time. Further, here comes the chicken rice recipe, which comes with 35g of protein on one plate.

    Feature

    Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe

    Regular Fried Rice

    Main Protein SourceLean chicken breast, eggs, optional legumesMinimal egg or processed meat
    Oil UsageLow oil, controlled healthy fatsHigher oil, often deep sautéed
    Carb QualityBalanced with fiber-rich vegetablesMostly refined white rice
    Protein ContentHigh (25–40g per serving)Low to moderate (8–15g)
    Satiety LevelLong-lasting fullnessShort-term energy spike
    Nutritional DensityHigh micronutrient profileLower nutrient balance


    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 15 minutes
    • Cooking Time: 20 minutes
    • Total Time: 35 minutes
    • Servings: 2–3 portions
    • Calories: ~420–520 kcal per serving
    • Nutrition Focus: High protein, moderate carbs, healthy fats, fiber-rich
    • Difficulty: Easy to moderate

    Ingredients for Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe

    • 1 cup cooked basmati or brown rice (preferably cooled)
    • 200g chicken breast (boneless, diced)
    • 2 large eggs
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil or sesame oil
    • ½ cup chopped carrots
    • ½ cup peas
    • ½ cup capsicum (bell pepper)
    • 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
    • 1 teaspoon ginger (grated)
    • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste
    • Spring onions for garnish

    Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

    • Heat oil in a pan and sauté garlic and ginger until aromatic.
    • Add diced chicken and cook until fully tender and lightly golden.
    • Push chicken to one side and scramble eggs in the same pan.
    • Mix eggs with chicken once softly cooked.
    • Add vegetables and sauté for 3–4 minutes to retain crunch.
    • Add cooked rice and mix evenly with all ingredients.
    • Pour soy sauce, add seasoning, and toss on medium heat.
    • Finish with spring onions and serve hot.

    5 Healthier Cooking Tips for Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe

    1. Use brown or red rice: For this chicken rice recipe, you can add brown rice improves fiber content, stabilises blood sugar, and increases satiety significantly.

    2. Reduce oil quantity: Minimizing oil enhances heart health while maintaining natural flavor from spices and chicken.

    3. Add more vegetables: The more vegetables you add, the more fibre is there on your plate. Therefore, increasing vegetables boosts vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant intake for overall wellness.

    4. Choose lean chicken cuts: Chicken breast reduces saturated fat while maximising high-quality protein intake per serving.

    5. Control sodium levels: Using low-sodium soy sauce helps maintain blood pressure balance and kidney health.

    Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe: Nutrient Composition To Look At

    This nutrition composition table for protein-rich chicken rice recipe contains as average of the nutrients you receive from the per serving amount.

    Nutrient Type

    Amount (Per Serving Approx.)

    Protein32 g
    Carbohydrates45 g
    Fats14 g
    Fiber5 g
    Iron3.2 mg
    Calcium60 mg
    Magnesium55 mg
    Phosphorus220 mg
    Potassium480 mg
    Sodium520 mg
    Vitamin A35% DV
    Vitamin B640% DV
    Vitamin B1225% DV
    Vitamin C30% DV
    Zinc18% DV

    Protein-Rich chicken rice recipe delivers a balanced combination of lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients. The preparation supports muscle recovery, sustained energy release, and improved satiety. Regular inclusion of this meal in dietary planning can enhance fitness goals, weight management, and overall metabolic health while maintaining taste satisfaction and culinary versatility across different eating preferences and lifestyles.

    FAQs

    1. How does protein-rich Chicken rice recipe support fitness goals?
    High protein content promotes muscle repair, boosts metabolism, and supports sustained energy levels throughout daily activities efficiently.

    2. Can protein-rich chicken rice recipes support weight management?
    Balanced macronutrients increase satiety, reduce overeating tendencies, and support controlled calorie intake for effective weight management outcomes.

    3. What makes a protein-rich chicken rice recipe nutritionally better than fried rice?
    Lean protein, reduced oil usage, and higher vegetable content significantly improve nutrient density compared with traditional fried rice versions

    recommendedIcon
    Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Health/Protein-Rich Chicken Rice Recipe: How To Make Healthy Dish At Home For A Balanced Meal And Weight Management
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes