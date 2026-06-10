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    Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry With Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Fitness Meal To Try For Weight Loss

    Chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa delivers 55g protein per serving with one teaspoon of oil. Try this easy fitness meal prep recipe for lunch or dinner.

    Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 3:40 PM IST
    By Saborni Saha
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    A bowlful of healthy Chicken Broccoli stir fry with quinoa can set up your lunch with all the leftovers you have in the refrigerator. Whether you are setting up a fitness diet plan or looking for something light for dinner, this dish is gluten-free, low-fat, filled with protein and vitamins, and it certainly tastes amazing. Just imagine how much food you would have to consume for a solid 55g protein intake? With this one-bowl chicken and broccoli stir fry.

    Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Meal (Adobe Stock)
    Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Meal (Adobe Stock)

    So, what about the nutrients of this dish? Chicken is an excellent source of amino acids. Human bodies use amino acids to build muscle tissue, which is actually important to preserve as ageing starts. The more protein you intake, the more you can steadily maintain bone density. Therefore, eating chicken may help build stronger muscles and promote healthier bones, decreasing the risk of injuries and diseases such as osteoporosis.

    Studies state that consuming 25-30 grams of protein per meal can actually leave you feel fuller, help in proper weight management and may reduce the risk of cardiac disease. Broccoli comes with different nutrients following vitamins, fiber, minerals, and phenolic compounds. Not just that, broccoli adds more antioxidants, anti-inflammatory elements, anti-microbial and neuroprotective effects. And then comes quinoa. Quinoa is a highly nutritious, gluten-free option that is filled with complete protein, minerals and dietary fiber. Consuming quinoa can improve cardiovascular health, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic function.

    When you are in search of meal without a heavy finish, chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa brings colour, texture, and balanced nutrition to the plate.

    Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa vs. Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry

    Feature

    Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa

    Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry

    Main ingredientsChicken breast, broccoli, quinoa, bell pepper, carrot, garlic, ginger, and a light soy-lime sauceChicken breast, broccoli, seasonings, sauce, and optional vegetables
    Carbohydrate sourceQuinoa adds measured complex carbohydrates and makes the dish more completeThe stir fry may need rice, noodles, or another side for additional carbohydrates
    Protein valueApproximately 55 grams of protein per servingProtein depends mainly on the chicken portion
    Fiber contentQuinoa, broccoli, carrot, and bell pepper contribute fiberBroccoli provides fiber, but the total may be lower without quinoa
    Meal-prep suitabilityEasy to divide into complete lunch or dinner portionsConvenient for prep, although a separate side dish may be needed
    TextureTender chicken, crisp vegetables, and fluffy quinoa create a varied bowlThe dish focuses mainly on chicken and vegetables
    Weight-management valueBalanced portions of protein, vegetables, and carbohydrates may improve satietyIt can be lighter, but portion balance depends on the accompanying side
    Best useLunch, dinner, fitness meal prep, or a post-workout mealQuick lunch, dinner, or a low-carbohydrate option

    Quick recipe overview

    • Preparation time: 15 minutes
    • Cooking time: 20 minutes
    • Total time: 35 minutes
    • Servings: 2
    • Calories: Approximately 535 calories per serving
    • Protein: Approximately 55–57 grams per serving
    • Carbohydrates: Approximately 48 grams per serving
    • Fat: Approximately 11 grams per serving
    • Fiber: Approximately 6 grams per serving
    • Oil used: Only 1 teaspoon for the entire recipe
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Ingredients

    • 400 grams boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
    • ½ cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed thoroughly
    • 1 cup water or low-sodium chicken broth
    • 3 cups broccoli florets
    • 1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced
    • 1 medium carrot, thinly sliced
    • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
    • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
    • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
    • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
    • 1 teaspoon honey
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
    • ¼ teaspoon red chilli flakes, optional
    • 2 spring onions, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, optional

    Step-by-step recipe guide

    • Rinse the quinoa under running water to remove any naturally bitter outer coating. Add the quinoa and water or low-sodium broth to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, cover the pan, and cook on low heat for approximately 15 minutes. Switch off the heat and allow the quinoa to rest for 5 minutes before fluffing it with a fork.
    • Place the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce, black pepper, and half of the grated ginger. Toss the chicken until each piece is lightly coated.
    • Heat a large non-stick skillet or seasoned wok over medium-high heat. Add only 1 teaspoon of olive oil and spread it evenly across the pan.
    • Add the seasoned chicken and cook for 6–8 minutes. Turn the pieces occasionally until they develop lightly browned edges and reach a safe internal temperature of 74°C. Transfer the chicken to a clean plate.
    • Add the broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot to the same skillet. Stir fry the vegetables for 4–5 minutes. Add 1–2 tablespoons of water or broth when necessary to prevent sticking without adding more oil.
    • Add the minced garlic and remaining grated ginger. Stir continuously for approximately 30 seconds so the garlic becomes fragrant without burning.
    • Mix the remaining soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and optional red chilli flakes in a small bowl. Pour the sauce into the skillet.
    • Return the cooked chicken to the pan and toss everything together for 2–3 minutes. The light sauce should coat the chicken and vegetables without making them soggy.
    • Divide the fluffy quinoa between two bowls. Add the chicken and broccoli stir fry, then finish each portion with chopped spring onions and optional sesame seeds.
    • Serve the dish warm for lunch or dinner. Refrigerate cooled portions in airtight containers when using the recipe for meal prep.

    5 Tips To Make This Dish Healthier

    • Trim visible fat before cooking. Chicken breast keeps the protein level high while limiting unnecessary saturated fat.
    • Add a splash of water or broth when the vegetables begin to stick. This technique keeps the recipe limited to one teaspoon of oil.
    • Avoid overcooking the broccoli. A brief stir fry preserves its texture, colour, and fresh taste.
    • Select low-sodium soy sauce or tamari. Extra salt is usually unnecessary because the sauce already provides savory flavour.
    • Divide the cooked quinoa evenly between two bowls. Measured portions help maintain a balanced carbohydrate intake while keeping the meal satisfying.

    Estimated nutrients per serving

    The following values are approximate. Ingredient brands, chicken trimming, vegetable sizes, and sauce quantities may cause small differences.

    NutrientEstimated amount per servingMain sources
    Calories535 kcalChicken breast, quinoa, vegetables, olive oil, and sesame seeds
    Protein55–57 gChicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, soy sauce, and sesame seeds
    Carbohydrates48 gQuinoa, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, honey, and lime juice
    Dietary fiber6 gQuinoa, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and spring onions
    Total fat11 gChicken breast, olive oil, quinoa, and sesame seeds
    Saturated fat2 gChicken breast and olive oil
    Cholesterol145 mgChicken breast
    Vitamin A430 mcg RAECarrot, broccoli, and bell pepper
    Vitamin B61.4 mgChicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, and carrot
    Vitamin B120.5 mcgChicken breast
    Niacin22 mgChicken breast and quinoa
    Folate120 mcg DFEBroccoli, quinoa, bell pepper, and spring onions
    Vitamin C120 mgBroccoli, bell pepper, and lime juice
    Vitamin E2 mgOlive oil, quinoa, bell pepper, and sesame seeds
    Vitamin K150 mcgBroccoli and spring onions
    Calcium100 mgBroccoli, quinoa, sesame seeds, and spring onions
    Iron3.5 mgChicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, and sesame seeds
    Magnesium130 mgQuinoa, broccoli, sesame seeds, and chicken breast
    Phosphorus650 mgChicken breast, quinoa, and sesame seeds
    Potassium1,450 mgChicken breast, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and quinoa
    Sodium650 mgLow-sodium soy sauce and chicken breast
    Zinc4 mgChicken breast, quinoa, and sesame seeds
    Selenium65 mcgChicken breast and quinoa
    Manganese1.6 mgQuinoa, broccoli, ginger, and sesame seeds
    Copper0.5 mgQuinoa, sesame seeds, broccoli, and vegetables

    Chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa gives your routine a practical balance of lean protein, vegetables, and measured carbohydrates.

    FAQs

    1. Can quinoa be cooked in advance?
    Yes. Cooked quinoa can be refrigerated, then added during assembly to help the bowl come together faster on busy weekdays.

    2. Can leftover chicken or turkey be used?
    Yes. Cooked turkey or leftover chicken can replace fresh chicken, but the final protein amount may vary slightly by serving.

    3. Can this dish be made gluten-free?
    Yes. Use tamari instead of regular soy sauce and check every packaged ingredient for a certified gluten-free label before cooking.

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