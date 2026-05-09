Easy 15-Minute Low-Calorie Protein-Rich Chickpea And Chicken Salad Recipe For Weight Loss And Higher Metabolism

The modern fitness journey often feels like a race against the clock. Often, finding a low-calorie, high-protein food is quite challenging. This chickpea and chicken salad for weight loss is the banger you need to include in your diet. No matter how busy you are, this salad brings everything you need without compromising your nutritional goals. This 15-minute marvel is a strategic tool for your metabolism.



By combining lean shredded chicken with fibre-dense chickpeas, this nutrient-dense salad for weight loss eliminates the mid-afternoon energy slump and keeps you full for hours. Both slow-digesting complex carbohydrates and high-quality protein stabilise blood sugar levels and curb those untimely cravings that often derail diet plans. For the busy professional or the dedicated gym-goer, this quick high-protein meal prep solution saves precious time in the kitchen while ensuring every bite fuels muscle recovery and fat loss. Chickpea And Chicken Salad Recipe (Freepik)

Difference Between Simple Weight Loss Chickpea And Chicken Salad And Regular Salads When it comes to healthy lunch salad recipes, most people default to limp greens and oily dressings that leave them hungry an hour later. However, this clean-eating chickpea and chicken salad for weight loss is built on a foundation of substance. Taking a generous amount of creamy yoghurt base instead of calorie-laden mayonnaise helps you prepare a low-carb lunch salad with fewer lipids.

Unlike a regular garden salad, which might offer only 5-10 grams of protein, this fat-burning lunch salad delivers a robust 20-30 grams per serving.

Feature Regular Garden Salad Chickpea & Chicken Salad Protein Content Low (5g - 8g) High (20g - 35g) Satiety Level Short-lived (1-2 hours) Long-lasting (4-5 hours) Dressing Type Oil or Mayo-based (High Fat) Greek Yoghurt-based (Probiotic) Metabolic Impact Minimal High (Thermic effect of protein) Fiber Source Leafy Greens Chickpeas & Fresh Apple Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 5 Minutes (if using pre-cooked chicken)

Servings: 4 People

Calories: 366 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Very Easy

Nutrition: High Protein, High Fiber, Low Saturated Fat Essential Ingredients Chicken Breast: 2 cups, cooked and shredded (Rotisserie or grilled)

Chickpeas: 1 cup, boiled

Plain Greek Yoghurt: 1/2 cup (Whole milk or low-fat)

Red Onion: 1/4 cup, finely diced

Celery: 2 stalks, chopped for crunch

Fresh Parsley: 3 tablespoons, finely chopped

Apple: 1 medium, diced

Dijon mustard: 1 tablespoon

Red wine vinegar: 1 tablespoon

Honey: 1 teaspoon

Garlic: 1 clove, grated

Turmeric: 1/4 teaspoon

Salt and Pepper: To taste Step-by-Step Preparation Guide Shred your pre-cooked chicken using two forks or a stand mixer with a paddle attachment for a fine, uniform texture.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the yoghurt, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, honey, grated garlic, and turmeric. Whisk until the mixture is golden and smooth.

Add the drained chickpeas to the dressing bowl. Use a fork to mash about one-third of the chickpeas into the yoghurt mixture; this creates a thick, creamy consistency without added fat.

Add the shredded chicken, diced red onion, celery, chopped parsley, and apple chunks into the bowl.

Fold all ingredients gently until every piece is coated in the golden dressing. For the best flavor, let it sit in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving. 5 Tips to Maximise the Health Benefits Of 15-Minute Protein-Rich Chickpea And Chicken Salad If red onions taste too pungent, soak the diced pieces in ice water for 10 minutes to mellow the flavor.

Increase the parsley or add fresh dill to boost the antioxidant profile without adding calories.

Use a crunchy apple if you want to lower the sugar content further while adding extra zest.

If you’re using chickpeas, make sure that you thoroughly rinse them under cold water to remove up to 40% of the canning sodium.

Instead of bread, serve the salad in large lettuce leaves or bell pepper boats for a satisfying low-carb lunch. Chickpea and Chicken Salad: Comprehensive Nutritional Profile and Mineral Breakdown Chicken and chickpea salad is the best combination for their mindful mix of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and good fats. Chicken provides B vitamins for energy metabolism, while chickpeas provide non-heme iron and magnesium.

Nutrient Type Amount Per Serving Primary Sources Protein 20g - 25g Chicken Breast, Chickpeas, Yoghurt Total Carbohydrates 35g Chickpeas, Apple, Celery Dietary Fiber 9g Chickpeas, Apple Total Fat 17g Yoghurt, Chicken, Chickpea oils Iron 3mg Chickpeas, Chicken Potassium 574mg Celery, Chickpeas, Yoghurt Vitamin C 14mg Parsley, Apple, Onion Folate 144mcg Chickpeas (Excellent Source) Magnesium 64mg Chickpeas This high protein chickpea and chicken salad for weight loss is the ultimate solution for anyone seeking a fast, delicious, and healthy meal. By swapping mayo for yoghurt and adding fiber-rich chickpeas, you create a metabolism-boosting lunch that keeps hunger at bay.



FAQs

1. Can I make this chickpea and chicken salad vegan?

Yes, replace the chicken with extra chickpeas or tofu and use a dairy-free soy or almond yoghurt for the dressing.

2. How long does chickpea and chicken salad stay fresh in the fridge?

When stored in an airtight container, this salad remains fresh and delicious for up to three to four days.

3. Is this chickpea and chicken salad suitable for a keto diet?

While high in protein, chickpeas contain carbs. To make it keto, reduce the chikpeas and increase the chicken and celery.