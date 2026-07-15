Urologist Dr Sashiraj Singh lists 3 everyday symptoms of prostate cancer; shares when to seek expert care

“As a prostate tumour alters the surrounding anatomy, it typically disrupts normal urinary and reproductive functions,” stated Dr Singh. The most common signs of the condition are listed as follows.

He went on to elaborate on how to recognise early symptoms and when to consider seeking medical care.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, urologist Dr Sashiraj Singh explained that because the prostate gland sits directly beneath the bladder and surrounds the urethra (the tube that carries urine out of the body), most physical symptoms only appear once a tumour grows large enough to alter these surrounding structures.

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Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men. However, in its early stages, it often develops silently without any noticeable warning signs.

Urinary changes: A frequent or urgent need to urinate, especially waking up multiple times during the night, points to prostate cancer. “You may also notice a weak, hesitant, or interrupted urine stream, or a persistent feeling that your bladder hasn't completely emptied,” shared the urologist. Pain or discomfort: This involves a painful or burning sensation during urination or ejaculation. Blood in urine: Visible blood in your urine or semen is a serious warning sign, according to Dr Singh. Advanced signs: If the cancer spreads beyond the prostate gland, it can cause deep, persistent bone pain in the hips, spine, or chest, unexplained weight loss, or a sudden onset of erectile dysfunction.

“It is vital to note that many of these symptoms are frequently caused by non-cancerous conditions, such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) - a common, age-related enlargement of the prostate - or a prostate infection (prostatitis). However, an expert medical evaluation is the only definitive way to rule out malignancy,” pointed out the urologist.

When to seek medical help A person should schedule an appointment with a urologist if they experience any persistent changes in their urinary habits or unexplained pelvic discomfort, noted Dr Singh.

There are certain “red flag" symptoms that require immediate medical evaluation. These include:

Visible blood in urine or semen. A sudden, painful, and complete inability to urinate. Severe pain in the lower back, hips, or pelvic region accompanied by numbness or weakness in the legs. “Beyond reacting to symptoms, proactive screening is essential. Healthcare organisations recommend that men at average risk discuss the pros and cons of screening options, such as the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, with their doctor starting at age 50,” stated Dr Singh.

If an individual has a first-degree family history of prostate cancer, they should consider starting this conversation earlier, around age 45. Early detection remains the most effective tool for expanding treatment options and achieving highly successful outcomes, shared the urologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Sashiraj Singh is a consultant urologist, kidney transplant and robotic surgeon at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Siliguri. His areas of expertise include reconstructive urology, pediatric urology, endourology, open and laparoscopic urology, general urology, uro-oncology, renal transplant, and robotic surgery.