Can restricted eating increase the risk of cardiovascular deaths? Cardiologist Dr Anshul Kumar Jain explains

Restricted eating habits, such as intermittent fasting, have gained significant popularity as a dietary approach for weight management and improving metabolic health. Restrictive eating should be done under the guidance of a doctor. (Pexel)

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One of the most widely followed methods involves consuming all meals within an eight-hour window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

According to Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, it has raised concerns among many about its potential impact on heart health. He shared with HT Lifestyle what modern research has suggested about this approach, and how helpful it actually is.

What does the research say about restricted eating? Dr Jain revealed that a recent observational study suggested that individuals following a restricted eating pattern had up to a 90 percent higher risk of cardiovascular mortality.

“However, observational studies can only identify associations and cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Several factors, including participants' existing health conditions, lifestyle habits, and dietary quality, may have influenced the findings,” he stated.

In contrast, a large body of scientific evidence has reported several potential health benefits of intermittent fasting when practised appropriately.

The cardiologist noted that studies have shown that it may contribute to the following health benefits, which are known to reduce cardiovascular risk: