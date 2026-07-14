Feeling anxious all day long? Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can help

As such, chronic anxiety is on the rise, and many are forced to resort to taking supplements to deal with the situation. Taking to Instagram on July 10, Dr Kunal Sood listed five supplements that can help.

Mental health is a serious issue that is yet to come to the forefront of health discourse in the country. This is despite the fact that the modern lifestyle is one of the main reasons behind the worsening situation, with people getting busier every day, and the never-ending grind mindset being promoted by many influencers as something to look up to without any guarantee of peace and recovery.

1. Magnesium glycinate Magnesium helps regulate NMDA receptors (protein found in brain neurons), GABA (brain’s primary inhibitory neurotransmitter) activity, and the HPA stress axis (master stress response system), shared Dr Sood.

“Low magnesium may increase nervous system excitability, while supplementation may help reduce subjective stress and mild anxiety, particularly when magnesium status is low,” he noted.

2. L-theanine According to Dr Sood, L-theanine promotes a calm but alert state by influencing glutamate and GABA signalling.

“Studies suggest it may reduce stress-related symptoms while supporting attention, though it should be viewed as supportive rather than a replacement for evidence-based anxiety treatment,” he shared.

3. Omega-3s “EPA and DHA (long-chain omega-3 fatty acids) support neuronal membranes, inflammation, and HPA-axis regulation,” stated Dr Sood. “Meta-analyses suggest omega-3s may reduce anxiety symptoms in some populations, although benefits tend to develop gradually rather than immediately.”

4. Ashwagandha Ashwagandha may help regulate the HPA axis and cortisol response, noted Dr Sood. In his words, “Clinical trials have reported improvements in perceived stress and anxiety, particularly in chronically stressed adults, although standardised extracts and appropriate patient selection matter.”

5. Chamomile tea Chamomile contains apigenin, which may interact with GABA-related pathways involved in relaxation. It may also provide a calming bedtime routine that helps reduce arousal and support sleep, though much of the clinical research has studied chamomile extract rather than tea, shared Dr Sood.

As per the physician, “These supplements may support anxiety by calming excitatory signalling, improving stress regulation, reducing inflammation, or supporting sleep. They are best viewed as part of a broader treatment plan rather than stand-alone treatments for persistent anxiety.”

It is always better to discuss with a doctor before starting with any of them, he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.