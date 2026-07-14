Feeling anxious all day long? Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can help
Sometimes supplements are required to deal with chronic anxiety brought about by stressful lifestyle. Dr Kunal Sood lists five such such supplements.
Mental health is a serious issue that is yet to come to the forefront of health discourse in the country. This is despite the fact that the modern lifestyle is one of the main reasons behind the worsening situation, with people getting busier every day, and the never-ending grind mindset being promoted by many influencers as something to look up to without any guarantee of peace and recovery.
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As such, chronic anxiety is on the rise, and many are forced to resort to taking supplements to deal with the situation. Taking to Instagram on July 10, Dr Kunal Sood listed five supplements that can help.
1. Magnesium glycinate
Magnesium helps regulate NMDA receptors (protein found in brain neurons), GABA (brain’s primary inhibitory neurotransmitter) activity, and the HPA stress axis (master stress response system), shared Dr Sood.
“Low magnesium may increase nervous system excitability, while supplementation may help reduce subjective stress and mild anxiety, particularly when magnesium status is low,” he noted.
2. L-theanine
According to Dr Sood, L-theanine promotes a calm but alert state by influencing glutamate and GABA signalling.
“Studies suggest it may reduce stress-related symptoms while supporting attention, though it should be viewed as supportive rather than a replacement for evidence-based anxiety treatment,” he shared.
3. Omega-3s
“EPA and DHA (long-chain omega-3 fatty acids) support neuronal membranes, inflammation, and HPA-axis regulation,” stated Dr Sood. “Meta-analyses suggest omega-3s may reduce anxiety symptoms in some populations, although benefits tend to develop gradually rather than immediately.”
4. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha may help regulate the HPA axis and cortisol response, noted Dr Sood. In his words, “Clinical trials have reported improvements in perceived stress and anxiety, particularly in chronically stressed adults, although standardised extracts and appropriate patient selection matter.”
5. Chamomile tea
Chamomile contains apigenin, which may interact with GABA-related pathways involved in relaxation. It may also provide a calming bedtime routine that helps reduce arousal and support sleep, though much of the clinical research has studied chamomile extract rather than tea, shared Dr Sood.
As per the physician, “These supplements may support anxiety by calming excitatory signalling, improving stress regulation, reducing inflammation, or supporting sleep. They are best viewed as part of a broader treatment plan rather than stand-alone treatments for persistent anxiety.”
It is always better to discuss with a doctor before starting with any of them, he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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