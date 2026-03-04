Can chronic anxiety be an early sign of heart problem in women? Cardiologist answers
Women have atypical cardiac signs, different from men, some even appearing as psychological ones. Find out why it may happen.
Anxiety is generally believed to stem from purely mental health concerns, unresolved trauma, and other psychological reasons. But in some cases, the root may not lie in the mind alone, but in a major, foundational physiological system: the cardiovascular system. While psychological factors do factor in, anxiety is also the body's response to subtle changes in heart function.
Let's break down this unconventional sign of poor heart function further. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr MustafaTaskeen, an interventional cardiologist at Saifee Hospital, who revealed that both chronic anxiety and unexplained early exhaustion can, in some cases, represent early manifestations of underlying heart disease rather than purely psychological or lifestyle-related concerns.
Unconventional cardiac symptoms in women
The symptoms in women are often atypical and, as the cardiologist explained, cardiac-related issues do not always present as the classic crushing chest pain. Instead, they may appear as persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, mild chest discomfort, nausea, dizziness, or even a vague sense of anxiety or unease.
“Persistent fatigue, reduced exercise tolerance, sleep disturbance, shortness of breath, or a vague sense of unease may precede a cardiac event by weeks or even months,” the cardiologist described.
Anxiety-heartdisease connection
“The connection between chronic anxiety and heart disease is also bidirectional,” Dr Taskeen emphasised.
He also explained a condition that provides a better perspective in this context: microvascular angina, which is also known as cardiac syndrome X. In this condition, the smaller coronary arteries do not function properly, even though the major arteries may appear normal on standard tests such as angiography. It is more common in women, especially around or after menopause.
But why does it feel like anxiety? Because anxiety often stems from physical sensations. The heart-related symptoms of microvascular angina, such as extreme fatigue, breathlessness, chest discomfort, and unusual bodily sensations, can closely resemble anxiety. As a result, some women may be mistakenly treated for anxiety instead of having the underlying heart issue identified.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey
Adrija Dey's proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better.
