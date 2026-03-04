Can chronic anxiety be an early sign of heart problem in women? Cardiologist answers

Anxiety is generally believed to stem from purely mental health concerns, unresolved trauma, and other psychological reasons. But in some cases, the root may not lie in the mind alone, but in a major, foundational physiological system: the cardiovascular system. While psychological factors do factor in, anxiety is also the body's response to subtle changes in heart function.



ALSO READ: Metabolism slows with age? Cardiologist shares what really matters: ‘Most of the time it is not really age related…’ Anxiety may stem from cardiovascular problems too! (Shutterstock)

Let's break down this unconventional sign of poor heart function further. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr MustafaTaskeen, an interventional cardiologist at Saifee Hospital, who revealed that both chronic anxiety and unexplained early exhaustion can, in some cases, represent early manifestations of underlying heart disease rather than purely psychological or lifestyle-related concerns.





Unconventional cardiac symptoms in women The symptoms in women are often atypical and, as the cardiologist explained, cardiac-related issues do not always present as the classic crushing chest pain. Instead, they may appear as persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, mild chest discomfort, nausea, dizziness, or even a vague sense of anxiety or unease.

“Persistent fatigue, reduced exercise tolerance, sleep disturbance, shortness of breath, or a vague sense of unease may precede a cardiac event by weeks or even months,” the cardiologist described.