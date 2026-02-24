Metabolism slows with age? Cardiologist shares what really matters: ‘Most of the time it is not really age related…’

But as one ages, many believe that this internal process slows down, which can affect fat storage and weight management. However, this is not the full picture. Addressing what exactly contributes to slower metabolism other than age, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, took to his Instagram on February 21 to share the bigger picture that many may miss.

Metabolism is that golden word in wellness circles that everyone keeps talking about. But it is more than a buzzword. Metabolism is one of the body's primary functions. Harvard Health defines it as the internal process by which your body expends energy and burns calories. Since burning calories is key to weight loss, metabolism frequently becomes a vital target to improve. A faster metabolism determines how efficiently your body can burn calories and shed weight. ALSO READ: Fitness coach shares 4 effective strength training tips for older adults for better results

Metabolism slowing down? Many people assume that metabolism inevitably slows down just because of getting older, but that is not the whole story. While age can have some effect, the cardiologist alerted that there are bigger factors at play here.



"Metabolism can slow because of your age, but most of the time it is not really an age related phenomeonon; it is actually that people are moving less, they have less lean muscle mass," he warned.

As people get older, their physical activity levels often decline, and muscle mass naturally decreases over time. These are two big issues which affect how your body burns calories.

Whether it is mobility issues, work pressures, or the tendency to avoid the gym with age, regular workouts often fall down the priority list. This eventually affects how your body functions in later years, impacting vital internal processes like metabolism.

What should you do? “So if you wanna maintain your metabolism, you need to remain active, you need to maintain muscle mass to keep your metabolism as stable as possible throughout the years,” the cardiologist advised.

This means you need to stay active regularly, even through small daily steps. Exercise is not just about going to the gym. You can stay active by getting through small daily steps like walking regularly, taking the stairs instead of the lift, and stretching your legs out after a heavy meal.

In fact, an older study, published in May 2011, found that strength training can counteract age-related impairments. Increasing muscle mass is a key factor in maintaining metabolism. Another common question is how safe strength training is for older adults. The perceived intensity of workouts may seem daunting, but with proper guidance, they are beneficial. Another 2019 study, published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, revealed that a properly designed resistance training program with appropriate instructions for exercise technique and proper spotting is safe for healthy, older adults. The findings also emphasised that for older adults, a safe and effective strength program includes 2-3 weekly sessions targeting all major muscles, encompassing exercises performed at higher to moderate intensity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.