Fitness coach shares 4 effective strength training tips for older adults for better results

Strength training isn't solely for younger gym goers; seniors also benefit from it. Whether it is muscle strength, better agility, or smooth joint health, the benefits help older adults gain a sense of independence with better health and take better control of their lives. But it’s also important to understand that older adults may not be able to train the same way as younger people, and that’s completely okay. Bodies change with age, and even fitness goals need to be modified. Strength training builds endurance and balance. (Shutterstock)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath took to Instagram on April 22 to share four simple hacks that help modify strength training for older adults.

He shared these 4 tips that ease strength training for older adults:

Low speed and load

Strength training, especially for seniors, isn't about pushing things to the extreme like their younger counterparts; it's about maintenance and staying in control by working with lower, more manageable loads.

He said, “Ideally you want to keep both of these things on the lower end.Why? When you work with loads that are low to moderate, manageable and when you move at speeds that are under your control you can target stimulate and strengthen the right muscles without risking injury and this is very important because as you get older the cost of an injury, the burden of an injury is quite high.”

Plenty of mobility and flexibility work

A quick warm-up is essential as you get started with a strength training routine. It, in a way, helps you prep your muscles and get your joints moving. This reduces the risk of injury.

Raj revealed, “Because as you get older, your synovial fluid, which is basically the lubricant in your joint changes in composition and reduces in volume, as a result of this, you find it harder to move. It is not easy to move, and it also doesn't feel too safe, so ideally, spend 10 to 15 minutes mobilising your joints before you start strength training and 10 to 15 minutes stretching your muscles after you finish strength training.”

Stick to the basics

Strength training may have a wide variety of intense routines, but as a senior, sticking to the basics is the most effective approach.

Raj added, “Number three, stick to the basics, you don't have to do anything crazy. Simple movements like the squat, plank, lunge, push-up, row, curl, carries, these moves will give you everything you need you don't have to anything extreme in order to get stronger. Remember you are trying to stimulate and strengthen your muscles, not trying to prove anything to anyone.”

Look for results in daily life

The goal of any workout is to see results. But the real progress can be measured by how your daily life feels, from more energy to better agility. The true goal isn't about getting jacked but making your life easier with good health. Real progress can be measured through every day tasks, like climbing stairs.

Raj elaborated, “And finally, number four, look for results in your daily life and not just inside the gym. The reason your strength training is to improve the quality of life so you can feel better. Are you feeling stronger, are you feeling better, more energetic? Based on the answers to these questions, you can vary the variables in your training, but always remember the focus is to look feel and function better, not just in the gym but in everyday life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

