Dr Shriram Nene shares if cardio is better than strength training and which one to choose for max output

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who often shares health-related posts on Instagram and videos on his YouTube channel. In an Instagram video posted on April 15, he breaks down the key differences between cardio and weight training and helps you decide which one might be the better fit for your fitness goals. (Also read: Doctor shares 5 signs of fatty liver you can easily check at home: From unexplained belly fat to sudden fatigue ) Dr. Nene discusses the importance of balancing cardio and strength training for optimal health.(Instagram)

Cardio vs strength training: What’s the difference?

In the caption, he wrote, “In my opinion, it's not about choosing one over the other. Both are important and work best when done in balance. Cardio keeps your heart strong, while strength training builds and maintains muscle, a combo that supports overall health and longevity. So why not do both? Your body will thank you.”

In the video, Dr Nene explains, “Cardio burns calories but strength builds muscle, so which one wins?” Breaking it down further, he talks about the benefits of each. “The benefit of cardio is that it boosts your heart health. Most of all, it improves your endurance and burns calories quickly,” he says.

On the other hand, when it comes to strength training, he shares, “It builds muscle by actually ripping apart the fibres and rebuilding them. In some cases, it leads to hypertrophy, meaning more fluid goes into the sarcoplasmic. It also increases metabolism, which is true for both forms of exercise. And lastly, strength training improves your bone strength because you’re lifting against a weight.”

Which one you should choose?

Dr. Nene then emphasised that neither exercise should replace the other, "But can you do one without the other? No, they don’t replace each other. The key to the best results is balancing both strength and cardio.”

He concluded with, "Cardio for endurance, strength for metabolism and building muscle. Remember, it’s not cardio or strength, it’s both. Combine both, and you will be unstoppable!"

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.