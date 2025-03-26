Want to stay cool in summer? Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shares his secret recipe for refreshing detox drink

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who shares health-related posts on Instagram and videos on his YouTube channel. In a video he posted on Instagram on March 25, he shared his recipe for barley water, a refreshing and healthy drink perfect for hot summer days. He said it is a natural coolant that can help detoxify the body and provide several health benefits. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 detox beverages to reduce fat Dr Shriram Nene has shared his recipe for barley water on Instagram. (Instagram/ Dr Nene Oficial)

He wrote in his caption, “Are you tired of scorching heat? Want to stay cool, fresh, and hydrated? Here is a refreshing drink for you— barley water! A timeless summer elixir that refreshes, detoxifies, and keeps you going! Sip smart, stay cool!”

How to make barley water?

Dr Nene said in the video, “This is barley water. The observations are that you can use it as a means to reduce your cholesterol.” He then shared the recipe.

With the temperatures getting warmer, if you would like to drink barley water regularly to stay hydrated and support overall health, here's how to make it, according to Dr Nene:

⦿ Take four cups of water in a pan.

⦿ Add 1/4 cup pearl barley to it and boil together for about 5-10 minutes.

⦿ Strain the barley out and pour yourself a glass of the remaining water.

⦿ To this, you can add a pinch of salt, a little bit of honey and lemon. To make it a bit more 'tropical', add some lemon to the rim of the glass.

Watch Dr Nene's video on barely water recipe:

What are the benefits of barley water?

There is growing evidence that barley and barley-based foods have various health benefits. Potential benefits of barley water include boosting fibre, lowering cholesterol, and more, according to a July 2023 report by Medicalnewstoday.com, which said its top 5 benefits include:

1. Fibre boost

2. Lowers cholesterol

3. Helps balance gut bacteria

4. Lowers blood sugar levels

5. Encourages weight loss

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.