What to drink for weight loss? Nutritionist shares 5 detox beverages to reduce fat

Hydration is absolutely essential, especially when you are trying to drop weight. Weight loss is a journey that is a holistic amalgamation of workouts, diets, dedication and more. While people generally focus on what to eat, it’s equally important to understand what to drink. Whether you start the day with a detox drink on an empty stomach or have one after working out, detox water is refreshing and low in calories. Since it’s infused with natural ingredients like fruits and herbs, it also comes with added benefits of natural goodness and nutrition. Detox water is energizing and a much healthier alternative to sugary energy drinks. Weight loss also includes proper hydration. (Shutterstock)

5 detox drinks

Neha Parihar, a certified nutritionist as described by her Instagram bio, shared 5 detox water that may help reduce stubborn fat.

Methi water

Fennel water

Cinnamon orange infusion

CFC tea (Coriander, fennel and cumin)

Tulsi and ginger root boost- as a morning drink.

Benefits of detox water

Detox water has many benefits with the most prominent being detoxifying the body, as justified by the name itself. Previously, HT Digital reached out to experts to understand the health benefits of detox water.

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan said, “Detox water has a lot of benefits minus calories. These fruits add electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals [to water] and keep your body hydrated.” Other than flushing out the toxins, it also helps in cleaning the colon and liver, as explained by another expert, nutritionist Ritika Sammadar. Furthermore, nutritionist Manpreet Kaur Paul highlighted how it boosts metabolism and improves digestion.

