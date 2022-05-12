Drinking water can help you lose weight. Here’s how

Increased weight worries everyone. In order to burn mega calories and keep the weight in control, people engage in several activities, such as walking, running, working out, kickboxing and cycling. However, it is seen that just by drinking water, reducing weight and burning calories is also possible. In fact, it is believed that the number of calories burnt while jogging for eight kilometers can be burnt by drinking just water. Drinking water makes us avoid overeating – this in turn prevents the weight from increasing. Here are a few ways in which drinking water can burn calories and help in keeping the weight in check:

ALSO READ: Study suggests good hydration may reduce long-term risks for heart failure

No calorie: water does not contain any calorie, and it in turn helps in draining the toxins from the body. Drinking water also helps in burning fat and keeping the body active.

The feeling of being full: Water, when consumed in large amounts, gives us the feeling of being full. This in turn reduces the urge to keep eating again and again. When we cut down overeating, it helps in keeping the weight in check and the fat in control.

Water before meals: In a lot of cases, people tend to drink water right after a meal or alongside food. However, this practice can cause indigestion, and in turn increase weight. Water should be consumed before having a meal. This helps in preventing overeating, and in turn helps in controlling the weight.

Hot water: Hot water helps in breaking down of the stored fat, which then becomes easy to burn. Consuming hot water daily is recommended in order to lose weight. Even in summer season, hot water should be consumed at least once a day or before going to sleep.

Natural flavours: Some people do not like drinking water since it does not have any flavour. In such cases, natural flavours such as lemon, ginger, fennel and fruit slices can be added in order to encourage more drinking.