Hot shower vs cold shower: Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals which one is good for your skin, heart

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who performs surgeries on the organs of the chest, such as heart, lungs and oesophagus. Dr Shriram Nene keeps sharing important insights related to health on his Instagram profile. From which cooking oil to consume to explaining intermittent fasting, Dr Shriram Nene’s Instagram profile is replete with useful information that can help us make the right choices. Also read | Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene recommends these cooking oils for better heart health "Hot or cold—what’s the best choice for your skin," wrote Dr Shriram Nene.(Instagram/@drneneofficial, Pexels)

Recently, Dr Shriram Nene shared a reel explaining the pros and cons of cold and hot showers. When it comes to taking showers, we often get confused on what temperature the water should be at, for getting the maximum benefits out of a shower.

However, it is essential to know the pros and cons to make the right decision. Dr Shriram Nene explained the benefits and disadvantages of both showers to help us gain better perspective. “Hot or cold—what’s the best choice for your skin,” Dr Shriram Nene wrote. Also read | Cold shower or warm bath? Ayurveda expert on what's better for you in winter

Cold showers:

"It wakes you up in the morning and it increases your alertness as well as your heart rate and oxygen intake. It can also calm itchy skin. It can certainly help with some muscle soreness after workouts,” Dr Shriram Nene explained the benefits of taking cold showers in the morning.

However, he also pointed out the risks of taking cold showers. “But there's one caveat to that and that is if you already have a cold, it can be very uncomfortable to be in a cold shower,” he added.

Hot showers:

“They certainly are very relaxing, can be used before going to bed. They also open up your pores and wash off all the dirt," Dr Shriram Nene said in the video. Also read | Hot water baths to popping pimples: Dermatologist reveals biggest skincare mistakes you might be making

However, hot showers are not always good news. He added, “If they are done for too long, they can actually lead to thermal injury, and also strip you of all your essential oils. If you have any type of atopia, which is allergic tendencies or eczema, or if you have high blood pressure, all of these can be affected,” the doctor explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.