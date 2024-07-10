Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene recommends these cooking oils for better heart health

Dr Shriram Nene is a cardiothoracic surgeon, who is known for sharing important insights related to health on his Instagram profile. Cardiothoracic surgeon is a medical professional who performs surgeries on the organs in the chest – heart, lungs and oesophagus. “Spilling the best cooking oils for a healthier you! Remember moderation is key,” read Dr Shriram Nene's post.(Instagram/@drneneofficial, Unsplash)

Heart health should be everyone’s top priority and we should watch our lifestyle and diet to ensure that we provide the best nutrients to the body for optimal heart health. Dr Shriram Nene, a day back, shared a short video in which he recommended the top five cooking oils that can help in boosting cardiovascular health. “Spilling the best cooking oils for a healthier you! Remember moderation is key,” read his post. Take a look at the video shared by Dr Shriram Nene here.

Rice bran oil:

Rice bran oil is a great source of poly- and mono-unsaturated fats – consuming these fats can help in improving blood cholesterol levels. This further helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases and type 2 diabetes.

Groundnut oil:

Groundnut oil is also a great source of good fats and Vitamin E. consuming groundnut oil on a regular basis helps in replacing the saturated fat with unsaturated fat, further regulating cholesterol levels.

Mustard oil:

Mustard oil is known for its health benefits, especially for people with heart diseases. It helps in regulating blood pressure, raising HDL levels, and reducing arterial plaque and inflammation.

Olive oil:

Consuming olive oil helps in reducing the risk of chronic diseases that can affect the heart and the central nervous system. The antioxidants present in olive oil help in fighting inflammation and protecting the blood cholesterol from oxidation.

Sesame oil:

Sesame oil is a rich source of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids. It is also loaded with magnesium, lignans, vitamin E, and other antioxidants. These antioxidants help in preventing plague buildup in the arteries, thereby maintaining healthy blood pressure.