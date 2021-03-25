Recipe: Mushroom barley soup perfect for a vegan friendly meal

While it may be true that to make a truly hearty and comforting soup one needs a rich protein and fat packed stock, it is also possible to achieve a similar depth using juicy mushrooms with all their delicious umame flavour. Indulge in a satisfying and light meal with this mushroom barley soup that consists of an array of hopped vegetables, mushrooms and pearl barley. This recipe is perfect for vegetarians and vegans, and has a subtle smokiness to it adding a wonderful depth to the flavours. Check it out!

Ingredients:

Extra virgin olive oil

450 grams baby bella mushrooms, cleaned well and halved or sliced

Kosher salt or plain table salt

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

225 grams white mushrooms, cleaned and chopped

½ cup canned crushed tomatoes

Black pepper

1 tsp coriander

½ tsp to ¾ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

6 cups low-sodium broth (vegetable broth or beef broth)

1 cup pearl barley rinsed

½ cup packed chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large Dutch Oven, heat extra virgin olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Add baby bell mushrooms and cook until mushrooms soften and gain some color (about 5 minutes or so). Remove from the pot and set aside for now.

In the same pot, add a little more extra virgin olive oil. Add onions, garlic, celery, carrots, and chopped white mushrooms. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper.

Now, add crushed tomatoes and spices (coriander, smoked paprika, cumin). Cook for 3 minutes or so, tossing regularly.

Add broth and pearl barley. Bring to a rolling boil for 5 minutes, then turn heat down. Cover and let simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes until the barley is tender and cooked through.

Add the cooked bella mushrooms back to the pot and stir to combine. Cook for about 5 minutes or so until mushrooms are well warmed through. Garnish with tonnes of parsley and enjoy with soup sticks, garlic bread or just on its own.

(Recipe by The Mediterranean Dish)