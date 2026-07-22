Trying to lose belly fat? Fitness coach Devin Physique recommends these 6 foods for better fat loss
Belly fat isn't just about appearance, it can affect long-term health too. These six foods can help support fat loss when paired with a healthy lifestyle.
While there's no single food that can "destroy" belly fat on its own, certain foods may support fat loss by promoting satiety, improving metabolic health, and reducing overall calorie intake when combined with regular exercise and a balanced diet. Fitness coach Devin Physique, in his July 21 Instagram post, shared six foods he believes can help target stubborn belly fat over time. (Also read: 'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes )
Here's what he says:
1. Green tea
According to Devin, "EGCG, the active compound in green tea, directly targets visceral fat, the dangerous fat stored around your organs, not just under your skin."
He adds, "Studies show three to four cups daily can increase fat oxidation by up to 17%. Drink it plain. The moment you add sugar, you cancel the effect entirely."
2. Eggs for breakfast
"Protein first thing in the morning blunts your cortisol response," says Devin. He explains that cortisol, often referred to as the stress hormone, has been linked to increased abdominal fat accumulation over time. "Three eggs at breakfast keep cortisol low, keep you full for hours, and provide 18 to 20 grams of complete protein before the day even starts."
3. Apple cider vinegar
According to Devin, "One to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before a meal lowers your insulin response to the food you're about to eat." He adds, “Lower insulin means your body stores less of that meal as fat. A 12-week Japanese study showed participants lost measurable visceral fat with no other changes. One tablespoon mixed with water before your two biggest meals is enough.”
4. High-fibre vegetables
"Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, asparagus and spinach feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut that produce short-chain fatty acids," says Devin. He explains, "Those fatty acids directly reduce inflammation and abdominal fat storage over time." He recommends aiming for "at least two fist-sized servings a day."
5. Fatty fish
According to Devin, "Salmon, mackerel and sardines are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help lower cortisol levels throughout the day."
He says, "Since cortisol is one of the hormones associated with belly fat storage, keeping it in check is important. Two to three servings a week is enough to make a difference. Wild-caught is preferable whenever possible."
6. Fermented foods
"Kimchi, Greek yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut help build gut bacteria diversity," says Devin. He adds, "Research consistently links a diverse gut microbiome to lower levels of abdominal fat. Your gut bacteria influence how your body processes and stores calories. Feed them well, and your body composition can gradually shift. One serving a day is enough to get started."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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