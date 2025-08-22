Research reveals women with Alzheimer’s show 20% drop in omega fatty acids, same pattern not found in men

A new study by researchers at King’s College London has established that women with Alzheimer’s have up to 20% lower levels of omega fatty acids in their bloodstream, as compared to healthy women. Strikingly, this pattern was not found in men, suggesting sex-based differences in how the disease affects the body. Blood samples were collected from both Alzheimer’s patients and healthy individuals as controls, and the analysis revealed significantly lower levels of unsaturated fats like omega fatty acids in women patients. Women are advised to include omega-3 fatty acids in their diet to prevent Alzheimer's disease.(Pexel)

“The difference between the sexes was the most shocking and unexpected finding,” exclaimed Dr Cristina Legido-Quigley, a senior author of the study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia journal. “There’s an indication that having less of these compounds could be causal in Alzheimer’s, but we need a clinical trial to confirm that.”

Women twice at risk of Alzheimer’s

The study confirms that Alzheimer’s is twice as common in women, as compared to men. This could be attributed to women’s longer average lifespan, hormonal differences, varying immune response and educational opportunities. The research studied lipid levels in blood samples from 306 people with Alzheimer’s, 165 individuals with mild cognitive impairment and 370 cognitively healthy controls. It revealed that women Alzheimer’s patients had higher levels of saturated fats, generally considered unhealthy, as compared to healthy unsaturated fats, as compared to cognitively healthy women.

Role of omega fatty acids for brain health

Omega fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fats that are essential for brain development and functioning but cannot be produced by the body - they need to be obtained through diet and supplementation. Women with Alzheimer’s were found to have higher levels of saturated lipids and lower levels of unsaturated lipids. Legido-Quigley said, “these lipids feed the brain,” adding that these changes could point towards a possible disruption in liver function and metabolism, resulting in lesser levels of omega fatty acids reaching the women’s brains.

Diet and prevention - can omega-3s help?

Women are advised to ensure that they get enough omega fatty acids in their daily food intake. Diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as the Mediterranean diet, are connected to better heart and brain health. Three types of omega-3 fatty acids, ALA, DHA and EPA, are essential for the body - plant-based foods like chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are rich in ALA, while DHA and EPA can be obtained by consuming fish. The NHS recommends eating two 140g servings of fish per week, including one fatty fish, in order to meet the recommended levels of DHA and EPA.

Previous clinical trials have shown that middle aged individuals with higher levels of omega fatty acids in their blood have better cognitive function. However, omega-3 supplementation in older people or those already diagnosed with dementia show limited benefits in cognitive activity.

Further clinical trials required

Legido-Quigley stressed the need for targeted clinical trials to establish whether omega-3 supplementation had the potential to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s in women with lower levels of unsaturated fats, adding that the drop usually begins at 50. Dr Julia Dudley at Alzheimer’s Research UK, which co-funded the study, also mentioned that more research is required in order to unpack the sex-based differences in the mechanism of Alzheimer’s disease, and analyze the role of lifestyle changes like diet in preventing the disease. She said, “Understanding how the disease works differently in women could help doctors tailor future treatments and health advice.”

Until further research establishes these patterns, women are advised to include more omega fatty acids in their diet or through supplementation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.