Health coach calls lists the worst breakfast options for hormonal health: Is your Sunday brekkie on this list?

“Your breakfast might feel light and healthy, but it could be messing with your hormones," says Mankirat Kaur, a health coach in a recent Instagram post. Indians overall do not pay much heed to beginning the day on a healthy note with a balanced breakfast. It should have protein, carbs, and also some good fats, instead, we end up choosing the regular old poha or the plain butter toast. It does not give any nutrition and only adds on the bad calories. Poha is among the worst breakfast options for your overall health (Pexels).

Mankirat, therefore, listed a few usual suspects when it comes to bad breakfast options for your hormonal health and what to replace them with.

Check it out:

Cereals with milk

Packed with sugar & low in protein, leading to insulin spikes & energy crashes.

Better option: Swap for homemade granola with nuts/seeds + Greek yogurt for better blood sugar control.

Coffee/tea with biscuits

No real nutrition, just empty carbs that leave you hungry & craving more sugar.

Better option: Have coffee/tea after a balanced meal, and replace biscuits with a handful of nuts or an egg.

Sandwich

Refined bread + processed fillings = blood sugar spikes & inflammation.

Better option: Use whole grain/millet bread, add a protein like eggs/paneer, and load up on fiber-rich veggies.

Upma/Poha

While these seem healthy, they’re mostly just carbs, which can lead to quick hunger spikes.

Better option: 50% of it should have veggies , with 60% portion of upma/poha, and pair it with a protein source like paneer, sprouts, or curd for better satiety.

Fruit juice + toast

Sounds light, right? But it’s just a sugar bomb. No protein, no fiber = insulin spike + zero satiety.

Better option: Eat a whole fruit instead (fiber!) + pair it with nut butter toast or eggs for protein.

Instant oats (flavored ones)

Loaded with hidden sugars and very low in fiber or protein. Causes sugar crashes and cravings mid-morning.

Better option: Make plain rolled oats, add chia seeds, nut butter, and some fruit for balanced nutrition.

Only fruits for breakfast

Not enough to fuel your body. Just carbs = quick hunger and mood swings.

Better option: Pair your fruit with some protein like Greek yogurt, boiled eggs, or cottage cheese.

“Breakfast sets the tone for your hormones & energy all day! Prioritize protein, fiber & healthy fats to keep your metabolism, hormones, and energy levels in check,” she ended her post.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.