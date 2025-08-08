Neuroscientist warns ‘avoid these 3 drinks because they are damaging your brain’

In an Instagram post shared on August 7, Rober WB Love, a neuroscientist specialising in helping people prevent Alzheimer's disease with science, talked about the three common drinks that people often consume without thinking twice, but are harming their brains. Avoid these three drinks because they are harming your brain. (Freepik)

Sharing the list, the neuroscientist warned, “Avoid these three drinks because they are harming your brain. Drink number three is a surprise to most people because they think it is healthy for them.” Let's find out what these beverages are:

3 drinks that harm your brain

1. Alcohol

Per the expert, alcohol has been debated historically, but a lot of research now shows it's not good for your brain. He explained, “Earlier research suggested that alcohol may reduce heart disease, but now we know it greatly impairs brain function.” He then shared how alcohol damages the brain:

It impairs memory.

It impairs sleep.

It hurts your gut bacteria. What's good for your gut is good for your brain.

Impairing memory and sleep are both terrible for your brain.

2. Soda with added sugar

Per the neuroscientist, soda is bad for the brain because it's high in sugar and lacks fibre. When you consume a lot of sugar without fibre, it spikes your blood glucose and insulin levels, creating inflammation.

Explaining how it could lead to brain damage, he said, “Inflammation damages the brain and body, makes you look older, and is one of the primary risk factors for Alzheimer's disease. Don't get me started on diet soda; it is even worse. Large studies out of France show that exposure to artificial sweeteners increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 69 percent.”

3. Tap water

Many people think tap water is healthy for them, but it is far from the truth. “Tap water actually contains a very damaging chemical for your brain called fluoride. Large studies out of China show that children exposed to fluoride have lower IQs than those not exposed,” he explained.

The neuroscientist pointed out that while there is some argument that water fluoridation is good for your teeth, research shows it's not. “If you want fluoride, you can brush with fluoride, but please don't swallow your toothpaste. If you have young children, please don't give them tap water. Instead, give them reverse osmosis or distilled water. The state of Utah is currently looking at banning water fluoridation because of the negative impacts it is having on health,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.