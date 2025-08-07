Cardiologist reveals why people in 30s, 40s are collapsing during workouts: Treadmill isn't the enemy but…

The rising number of people collapsing during workouts is alarming. but did you know it is not the high intensity exercises you do that are the enemy, rather it is an underlying issue that many of us ignore, and which often leads to a heart-related issue. The key isn’t avoiding exercise — it’s detecting and addressing the silent risk factors before they turn fatal.(Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on August 1, Dr Alok Chopra, MD, MBBS, a functional medicine expert and cardiologist, explained why people under 40 are experiencing a higher risk of heart-related diseases.

Why are people in their 30s and 40s collapsing during workouts?

According to the cardiologist, it is not the treadmill that’s to blame. Rather, it’s the underlying metabolic dysfunction that goes unnoticed for years. He suggested: “The key isn’t avoiding exercise — it’s detecting and addressing the silent risk factors before they turn fatal.”

Sharing the post Dr Chopra wrote, “Fast track to a heart attack. It's not the treadmills triggering heart issues for the under 40s, it's the metabolic dysfunction.”

What's the real culprit?

Pointing out how many of us now know young people who have experienced heart attacks on a treadmill or during high-intensity training. Dr Chopra stressed that the real culprit is something else, including:

Poor Metabolic Health

Silent Insulin Resistance

Chronic Inflammation

Stress Overload

Poor Sleep and Recovery

Nutrient-Deficient Diets.

He further stated that though a lot of heart-related accidents happen during high-intensity workouts, what happens on a treadmill is the symptom surfacing. Not the cause. “If your body is already a ticking time bomb, a sudden workout might just light the fuse. The treadmill isn't the enemy. The enemy is what you're ignoring,” he stated.

So, what should you do instead? Early detection is the first step. In an Instagram post shared on July 22, Dr Naveen Bhamri, cardiologist, MD, DM, there are two tests that you should do along with an ECG to know the actual condition of your heart: TMT and ECO cardiography. Know all about these tests here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.