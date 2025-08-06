Cardiologist reveals 5 hidden signs of heart failure you might be overlooking: Unexpected weight gain to nausea

Heart failure is a chronic condition that occurs when the heart muscles stop pumping blood as well as they should. In such a scenario, the blood often backs up and causes fluid buildup inside your lungs and in your legs. While shortness of breath and rapid heartbeat are some of the obvious signs of heart failure, there are some surprisingly hidden symptoms that you might be overlooking. (Freepik)

While shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen legs, and rapid heartbeat are some of the obvious signs of heart failure, there are some surprisingly hidden symptoms that you might be overlooking and that can help in early detection.

Are you missing these hidden signs of heart failure?

In an Instagram post shared on August 1, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, discussed 5 surprising symptoms of heart failure that people generally overlook. Sharing the signs, the cardiologist wrote, “Are you missing these hidden signs of heart failure? Advice from your heart failure cardiologist: Think you know all the signs of heart failure? Think again! Here are five surprising symptoms you might be overlooking.”

1. Unexpected weight gain

Sudden increases could mean fluid buildup. Keep an eye on the scale!

2. Chronic cough or wheezing

If it’s worse when you lie down, it could be more than just a cold.

3. Nausea or loss of appetite

Feeling queasy or full for no reason? It might be related to your heart.

4. Confusion or memory issues

Trouble concentrating or remembering things? Your heart might be affecting your brain.

5. Difficulty sleeping

Waking up frequently or having restless nights? It could signal heart trouble.

Lastly, the cardiologist warned not to ignore these subtle signs. “Early detection is crucial. Talk to your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms,” he advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.