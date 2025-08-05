At what age should you first get your cholesterol checked? Cardiologist reveals: 'If you have a strong family history…'

Cholesterol is a type of lipid that your body needs to function. It forms part of your cell membranes, helps your liver make bile and serves as a building block for hormones. However, the problem arises when you have high levels of LDL cholesterol in your blood. This can lead to an increased risk of heart disease. Therefore, early detection is important, as it can often lead to you taking up life-changing measures. Most people check their cholesterol only when they have a problem. But the question is – when should one check their cholesterol for the first time?(Image by Freepik)

So, when should you get your cholesterol checked? What is the correct age to get it done for the first time? In an Instagram video post on July 22, Dr Naveen Bhamri, MD, DM (cardiology), revealed the right age to get your cholesterol checked for the first time. He wrote, “Most people check their cholesterol only when they have a problem…But the question is – when should one check their cholesterol for the first time?” Let's find out what the doctor said.

At what age should you first check your cholesterol levels?

According to the cardiologist, the general recommendation suggests that a person should get their cholesterol checked at the age of 20 years, and it should be done with a fasting lipid profile. What if the data comes back normal? He said that if your tests show a normal number, then you should repeat the tests after 4-6 years.

If you have a strong family history of heart disease, then get your cholesterol checked as early as possible. (Pexels)

In case of high-risk patients…

However, the story changes if you are a high-risk patient or have a family history. The cardiologist stressed that if you come under the high-risk category, for instance, you have a strong history of heart disease in your family, you have diabetes, you have high blood pressure, you are obese, you smoke regularly, you have PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), or you lead a sedentary lifestyle, then you should get your cholesterol checked as early as possible.

He added that Indian guidelines say that one should get their first lipid profile done as early as the age of 12 years if they are obese and have a strong family history. “So, lifestyle changes at an early age can prevent heart disease later,” Dr Bhamri added in the end.

