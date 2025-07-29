Are your eyes trying to reveal diabetes and high cholesterol? Ophthalmologist shares signs to watch out for

The eyes are essential indicators for underlying health complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aditi Singh, Sr. Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Mangalore said, “Our eyes act as important indicators of underlying health issues such as diabetes and high cholesterol. Regular eye examinations do more than just assess vision; they can reveal silent signs of systemic diseases, sometimes before other symptoms appear.” Also read | Eye health 101: Nutritionist shares supplements and simple habits to support your eyes in the long term Eyes can reveal silent signs of systemic diseases.(Shutterstock)

Signs of diabetes in the eyes:

Diabetes, particularly if poorly managed, can damage the delicate blood vessels in the retina, leading to a condition known as diabetic retinopathy,” said the ophthalmologist. In its early stages, diabetic retinopathy may not cause symptoms, but as it progresses, you may notice these symptoms:

Spots or floaters (dark strings) drifting in your field of vision.

Distorted vision due to fluid buildup in central retina (known as macular edema).

Blank or dark areas in your vision.

Fluctuating vision and eye power due to unstable sugar levels.

Over time, constantly elevated blood sugar can cause permanent and complete visual loss, emphasising the necessity of routine eye checks for those with diabetes.

Your eyes can reveal symptoms of chronic illnesses.(Shutterstock)

Signs of high cholesterol in the eyes:

Dr Aditi Singh noted down how high cholesterol may show symptoms in the eyes, in following ways:

Xanthelasma: Small, soft, yellowish fat plaques that form near the inner corners of your eyelids. While painless, their appearance often signals elevated cholesterol and serves as a warning to check your lipid levels. Also read | Ophthalmologist shares vital eye care tips to prevent dry eyes, styes, and conjunctivitis this monsoon

Age Related Macular Degeneration: It manifests as small dark spots in the central vison, getting progressively larger over time causing visual impairment.

Arcus senilis: This is a bluish, white, or gray ring around the outer edge of the cornea, frequently seen with age, but in younger adults it can point to raised cholesterol.

Retinal blood vessel occlusion: Sudden vision loss may occur if cholesterol plaque blocks blood flow in a retinal artery—a form of stroke within the eye. Retinal venous occlusion can also be caused due to high cholesterols which can again lead to diminution of vision. Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.