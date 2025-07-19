Ophthalmologist shares vital eye care tips to prevent dry eyes, styes, and conjunctivitis this monsoon

The monsoon may be soothing on your vision, with everything becoming greener and cleaner outdoors, but don't be fooled. While the season feels fresh, the weather conditions are challenging for health, from increased humidity to contaminated water and allergens, all of which can lead to a higher risk of eye infections and irritations. Dr Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Founder of Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, shared with HT Lifestyle key insights about the rising cases of monsoon-related eye conditions and infections. Eye infections are rising at a concerning rate this monsoon.(Shutterstock)

He said,“The rainy season provides much-needed relief from the heat of the summer, but it also provides perfect opportunities for eye infections and irritations of different types. Increased humidity, more allergens, and contamination of water all lead to a higher incidence of eye problems like dry eyes, styes, and conjunctivitis.”

Dr Neeraj Sanduja shared a guide, listing out essential eye care tips for 3 of the most common monsoon-related eye irritations and infections:



1. Dry eyes

Use eye drops to ease the condition of dry eyes.(Shutterstock)

In surprising contrast, dry eyes may get worse in monsoon because of the additional indoor screen time and air-conditioned spaces. There is itching, redness, burning, and grittiness.

To avoid this, adopt the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away from screens at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

If necessary, use preservative-free lubricating eye drops, and blink deliberately to keep the eyes moist.



2. Stye

Stye happens because of a bacterial infection.(Shutterstock)

A stye is an aching, red swelling at the margin of the eyelid resulting from bacterial infection of the oil glands. Poor hygiene and monsoon humidity can cause it.

Do not rub your eyes and wash your hands. For the treatment of a stye, use warm compresses 3–4 times a day and practice eyelid hygiene.

Share towels and cosmetics carefully, as they may transmit bacteria. If the stye does not resolve or gets worse, seek medical advice.



3. Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye):

Eyes turned red and inflamed because of conjunctivitis.(Shutterstock)

Extremely contagious, conjunctivitis is prevalent during the rainy season because viruses and bacteria are spread through water and direct contact.

It results in redness, watering, itching, and sometimes discharge. Preventions include avoiding rubbing or touching the eyes, frequent washing of hands, and not sharing items such as pillowcases or eye drops. The infected should isolate, follow prescribed eye drops, and steer clear of contact lenses until recovered completely.

While the guide entails eye care tips for specific conditions like dry eyes, styes, and conjunctivitis, adopting general monsoon-related eye care precautions can help keep your eyes protected throughout the season.

Dr Neeraj Sanduja recommended some general tips. He said, “Do not allow rainwater to enter your eyes, as it can contain harmful microbes. Make sure to protect your eyes with goggles when going outdoors to protect them from dust and allergens. Along with this, ensure to eat a healthy diet of Vitamin A and Omega-3 fatty acids to promote eye health. Good hygiene, timely treatment, and awareness can be helpful in preventing eye infections during the monsoon. At the slightest sign of distress, visit an eye specialist for proper diagnosis and treatment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

