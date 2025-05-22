Doctor shares 5 tips to relieve your tired eyes and help reduce screen fatigue

Screens dominate our world now, from turning off the alarm first thing in the morning and checking notifications, to staring at a bigger screen at work, only to take breaks by looking at a smaller one. After reaching home, it’s another screen, a slightly larger one, the TV, taking over dinner time. And the day ends with one final session of doomscrolling. With screens everywhere all the time, eye health is bound to take a hit, often feeling strained and tired. With so much of work and leisure being on screens now, eye health is at an all time risk.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Savitha Arun, Senior Consultant, Anterior Segment and Electrophysiology at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital,Bengaluru, emphasised the importance of taking care of your eye health, especially in today’s increasingly digital world.

She said, “In today’s digital age, most of us are spending extended hours in front of screens—be it for work, study, or leisure. While this has become a part of modern life, it places significant strain on our eyes. Patients often report symptoms such as tired or burning eyes, dryness, headaches, blurred vision, and even neck or shoulder pain. These issues are frequently caused by poor screen ergonomics and can worsen over time if not addressed. Prolonged screen use can result in what is commonly known as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome.”

Dr Savitha Arun shared this detailed guide with us, listing essential eye care tips, from proper ergonomics to nutrition:

1. Balance your lighting

Working in dim light affects your eyes more.(Photo by Mohammad Shahhosseini on Unsplash)

Inadequate lighting, either too bright or too dim, can force your eyes to work harder, leading to fatigue.

Ensure your workspace is well-lit with soft, indirect light.

Avoid placing screens directly in front of or behind bright light sources to reduce glare.

Using an anti-glare screen filter can also help.

2. Adjust your screen height

When your screen is positioned too high or too low, your eyes and neck are forced into unnatural positions.

The top of your screen should be at or slightly below eye level, and at an arm’s length distance.

This positioning reduces both visual stress and musculoskeletal strain.

3. Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Continuous screen use without breaks can overload the eye muscles.

To reduce fatigue, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This simple practice allows your eye muscles to relax and helps maintain focus.

4. Blink more often

Blinking keeps the eyes moist and comfortable. However, our blink rate decreases significantly when we stare at screens, leading to dryness and irritation.

Make a conscious effort to blink more often, and consider using preservative-free lubricating eye drops if needed.

5. Eat right for your eyes

Combat eye strain both inside out with the help of nutrition. Eat eye-healthy foods like carrots.(Adobe stock )

Nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining eye health, particularly for individuals who spend long hours in front of screens. Staying well-hydrated is essential, as dehydration can worsen eye dryness. A balanced diet should include:

Vitamin A (found in carrots and sweet potatoes)

Lutein and Zeaxanthin (found in leafy greens, eggs, and corn)

Omega-3 fatty acids (from fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds)

Vitamin C (from citrus fruits)

Zinc (from nuts)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

